Smith System Celebrates 70 Years

ARLINGTON, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith System is celebrating 70 years of helping driver safety professionals maintain compliance, reduce crash-related injuries, and save lives behind the wheel.

"As we celebrate this incredible milestone, I want to extend our thanks and appreciation to our employees, associates, and clients worldwide. Their continued trust and dedication have been essential to our long-term success and lasting legacy," said Tony Douglas, President and CEO of Smith System.

Founded in 1952, Smith System was the first advanced driver training company to establish many of the concepts which formed the foundation of defensive driving. Since then, millions of drivers have benefited from the proven Smith System philosophy: The Smith5Keys® .

Concisely summarizing essential driving techniques, The Smith5Keys are as effective today as they were seven decades ago. The Keys are:

Key 1. Aim High In Steering®

Key 2. Get The Big Picture®

Key 3. Keep Your Eyes Moving®

Key 4. Leave Yourself An Out®

Key 5. Make Sure They See You®

The Smith5Keys apply to all types of drivers and driving conditions, making them applicable worldwide. As a global provider of safety training, Smith System trains drivers in more than 100 countries and has eLearning available in over 17 languages. Today, more than half of Fortune 500 fleets use Smith System for driver safety training. Smith System also has an eLearning library of workplace safety courses and serves the oil and gas industry with Operator Qualification solutions.

To learn more about Smith System's history and mission, watch the 70th-anniversary video . For more information, visit www.drivedifferent.com . You may also contact Smith System at (800) 777-7648 or info@drivedifferent.com .

About Smith System

Founded in 1952, Smith System is the nation's first fleet driver safety training organization. Smith System instructors and certified trainers deliver behind-the-wheel instruction to more than 250,000 drivers annually and serve clients on every continent. Smith has been integrating driver training with telematics, driver scoring metrics, and predictive risk analysis since 2012 and provides eLearning and classroom content in 17 languages.

View original content:

SOURCE Smith System