InventHelp Inventor Develops New Line of Snack Chips (KXX-345)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a flavorful and crunchy chip option to enjoy at home or at parties and gatherings," said an inventor, from Hinesville, Ga., "so I invented the EEETOS. My design would offer an explosion of flavor and fun."

The patent-pending invention provides a line of chips that would combine two or more flavors. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional chips and snacks. As a result, it enhances flavor and taste. The invention features a delicious and satisfying design that is easy to consume so it is ideal for households and individuals who enjoy chips. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

