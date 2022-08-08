WWE SUPERSTAR BILL GOLDBERG LAUNCHES PARTNERSHIP WITH CBD WELLNESS BRAND GALLANT and HEMP2LAB

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Goldberg, WWE Hall of Famer is making the transition from the squared circle to the wellness mat. Goldberg is redefining himself through his partnership with Hemp2Lab to launch a new wellness line of products – GALLANT – that are scientifically designed to maximize nutrient delivery and athletic performance.

Gallant THC Free Product Line (PRNewswire)

"Throughout my career, I've maximized my performance through proper training, and by paying a lot of attention to what I put into my body. I'm proud to partner with Hemp2Lab on developing this exceptional product line that can turbocharge your performance and improve everyday life," said Goldberg.

The Gallant products are powered by a breakthrough liposomal delivery technology (element6), which provides up to 10 times higher absorption and maximum nutrient delivery into the body. This new generation liposomal accelerates the delivery of nutrients into the bloodstream for fast acting results.

"Many CBD and nutritional supplement products do not meet consumer expectations. Gallant products are tailored for discerning consumers who expect high performance and uncompromising quality, safety, and consistency. The Gallant line is great value for the money" Says Bill Margaritis, CEO of Hemp2Lab.

Goldberg and Gallant are dedicated in delivering the highest quality of natural ingredients, THC Free organic hemp, vegan, gluten free, and made in the USA.

Gallant's initial product line includes the following:

Without CBD:

Pre-workout supplement

Immune boost supplement

With CBD:

Sleep Improvement

Muscle relief cream

Gummies

Pure Oil Tincture

Joint relief salve

The products will be initially marketed and sold directly to consumers via e-commerce channels, including http://www.madegallant.com . Goldberg and Hemp2Lab have partnered with NYC based agency Mutiny Industries to help create the brand and lead the marketing efforts.

About Hemp2Lab:

Hemp2Lab is a premier manufacturer of premium wellness products, including a variety of CBD infused and nutraceutical products. Through its Food Grade Certified facility, the company adheres to the highest standards of safety, quality, and performance. The leadership team has over 100 years of combined scientific, engineering, and farming expertise. It's 10,000 square foot facility in Rossville, TN is cGMP compliant, and the extraction lab is C1D1 safety rated. Through its blockchain data capture platform, the company provides full transparency to customers about the entire life cycle of its manufacturing processes.

For more info, please contact: Press@mutiny.industries

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hemp2Lab