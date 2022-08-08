Freedom Financial Network Named to San Francisco Business Times' Top 100 Bay Area Corporate Philanthropists List for 2022

Leading digital personal finance company earns a top spot for second year

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Network (FFN), a leading digital personal finance company, today announced it has been recognized as one of the top 100 corporate philanthropists in the San Francisco Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times. This is the second consecutive year the company has appeared on the list.

"We are proud to be honored once again alongside our peers in the Bay Area and remain steadfastly committed to our core value of caring for everyone with empathy, compassion and human kindness." said Brad Stroh, co-founder and co-CEO of FFN. "Whether we are supporting co-workers who are experiencing hardships or local organizations needing support to build stronger communities, we're there to lend a hand and give back."

Headquartered in San Mateo, California with more than 2,600 teammates across the country, Freedom Financial Network has served more than 1 million customers and is rapidly growing as the leading digital personal finance company that helps everyday Americans move forward on a path to a better financial future.

"Freedom Financial Network is excited to receive this distinction and to be recognized for our commitment to giving back," said Linda Luman, executive vice president of human resources at FFN. "As we continue to grow our business we add more talented teammates to both drive our mission forward and support our spirit of philanthropy and volunteerism."

The San Francisco Business Times Corporate Philanthropy list annually highlights the Bay Area's most generous corporate citizens and highlights those who made contributions to Bay Area-based charitable organizations in the following counties: San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, Santa Clara, Marin, Napa, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma.

Earlier this year, FFN was named to the Phoenix Business Journal's 2022 Healthiest Employers List in recognition of its efforts to motivate employees to achieve and maintain wellness through a strong emphasis on mental and physical health. FFN has also been named to the Phoenix Business Journal' s annual "Best Places to Work" list 11 times, including winning first place in the extra-large company category in 2021. The company was also recently named to the 2022 list of the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. Last year, FFN was also named one of "Arizona's Most Admired Companies" by AZBigMedia.

Full details on the San Francisco Business Times' Top 100 Corporate Philanthropists in the Bay Area List can be found here .

About Freedom Financial Network

Freedom Financial Network is a leading digital personal finance company. Our solutions help everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a brighter financial future, with innovative technology and personalized support. By leveraging proprietary data and analytics, our solutions are tailored for each step of a consumer's financial journey and include personal loans ( FreedomPlus ), home equity loans ( Lendage ), help with debt ( Freedom Debt Relief ), and even financial tools and education ( Bills.com ). Freedom Financial Network has more than 2,600 dedicated employees across California, Arizona and Texas and is recognized as a Best Place to Work.

For information on career opportunities at Freedom Financial Network, visit: https://jobs.freedomfinancialnetwork.com/

