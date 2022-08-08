Everest Group Names Automation Anywhere a Leader in the inaugural Task Mining PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

Company's cloud-based, AI-powered automation platform recognized for delivering process discovery capabilities that accelerate automation success

SAN JOSE, Calif, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere , a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced that Everest Group, a leading research and consulting firm, has named it a Leader in Everest Group's first-ever Task Mining Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.



Automation Anywhere was named a Leader based on its leading cloud-native, AI-powered process discovery solution that delivers expedited paths to process mapping, centralized sensor configuration, and other capabilities. The company acquired FortressIQ in January, as part of a strategic initiative to increase process discovery for customers as they seek to increase digital transformation.

"Automation Anywhere's task mining product strategy is focused on empowering enterprises with fact-based process insights to accelerate their intelligent automation and digital transformation journeys," said Amardeep Modi, Vice President at Everest Group. "A strong vision and supporting investments (e.g., acquisition of Fortress IQ), depth and breadth of product functionalities, high value delivered to its clients, and expansion in its task mining client base are some of the key factors that contributed to Automation Anywhere's position as a Leader in Everest Group's Task Mining Products PEAK Matrix® assessment."

Demand for automation has skyrocketed as the pandemic endures and companies look for new ways to streamline business processes. As part of an organization's automation journey, process intelligence has become essential, helping companies identify, map, mine, and analyze the multi-dimensional processes that extend across hundreds of applications and hundreds of thousands of employees.



Everest Group defines task mining as "a type of software product that can capture user actions and metadata, such as keystrokes, mouse clicks, activity screenshots, and potentially other system-level activities performed together on multiple desktops to virtually reconstruct the processes and provide insights into the tasks and activities involved in executing a process." The Tasking Mining PEAK Matrix® assesses the measurement of impact on the market and the ability to deliver products successfully.



"We are delivering on our promise to advance our Automation 360 platform with process discovery, intelligence, and optimization with built-in intelligence that provides fast, accurate visibility on which processes can and should be automated," said Prince Kohli, Chief Technology Officer, Automation Anywhere. "We are thrilled to be named a Leader in this inaugural report by the Everest Group."



About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the No. 1 cloud automation platform, delivering RPA and process intelligence solutions across all industries globally to automate end-to-end business processes for the fastest path to enterprise transformation. The company offers the world's only cloud-native platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics to automate repetitive tasks and build enterprise agility, freeing up humans to pivot to the next big idea, build deeper customer relationships and drive business growth. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com .



Automation Anywhere and Automation 360 are registered trademarks/service marks of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE Automation Anywhere Inc