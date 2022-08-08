3Dconnexion unveils dedicated solution for digital content creators at Siggraph 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Dconnexion, manufacturer of the well-known 3D mouse range SpaceMouse®, announces its expansion into the digital content creation field through a series of new software integrations that complete their portfolio for artists and 3D creators. These will be showcased at SIGGRAPH 2022, the premier conference and exhibition on computer graphics and interactive techniques, in Vancouver, 8-11 August.

Unreal Engine, Unity and iClone are the latest applications with new, fully compatible support for 3Dconnexion devices. They are joining an already extensive portfolio of industry-standard apps - Autodesk 3ds Max, Adobe Substance Painter, Blender, Cinema 4D, Maya, ZBrush – completing a dedicated solution that supports the entire digital content creation workflow.

"Today we are elated to offer exciting new solutions to a new industry of digital artists," shared Antonio Pascucci, Chief Executive Officer at 3Dconnexion. "We believe these new integrations, alongside our already existing support, will help thousands of designers and creators enjoy a more immersive and intuitive experience in their workflow. The simultaneous use of both hands when manipulating and interacting with the digital art offers a natural way to work, which will enhance creativity."

While they are best known for their SpaceMouse products, 3Dconnexion's entire product collection promises a better experience coupled with improved performance. The SpaceMouse and CadMouse family, as well as the newer Keyboard Pro with Numpad allow users to navigate quickly, providing simple access to powerful application commands and improving the quality of their work.

"Each of our product lines gives users access to important tools and an advanced navigation experience," added Pascucci. "Our SpaceMouse family allows them to navigate models and scenes faster and more intuitively. The CadMouse family and Keyboard Pro with Numpad offer precise accuracy and endlessly customizable desk setups."

Historically designed for engineers, primarily in the aerospace industry, these products are used in some of the world's most popular CAD software, where navigation, precision and efficiency are essential. Adding this new support for a variety of DCC applications demonstrates 3Dconnexion's commitment to helping digital artists take their work to the next level.

"Many digital creators will find a considerable value in our products for their challenging work," exclaimed Robert Stadie, Product Manager at 3Dconnexion. "We strongly believe that our solutions provide users with a superior experience through unifying navigation and behavior across different apps. Pre-set profiles with the most popular commands for each app, automatically adapting as you switch between apps, as well as endless command customization options make this the ultimate solution for digital artists."

SIGGRAPH 2022 attendees and press members are encouraged to visit the 3Dconnexion booth (Booth 642) located in the event exhibit hall for trying out the products from the SpaceMouse, CadMouse and Keyboard Pro range in their favorite DCC application.

3Dconnexion creates the world's most advanced, research-based professional input devices for design and engineering. Optimized for over 300 software packages, our products help people across industries worldwide produce better designs more efficiently. The company's mission is to provide peace of mind to the professionals who design the buildings, machines, and products that power our world. Technology and build quality combine to deliver the performance that professionals demand.

