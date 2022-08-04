Primrose Schools® Junior Robotics Challenge Winners Celebrate Success with Local Charity Donations

Two-week "Ready, Set, Robotics!" challenge further integrates STEM learning while helping children learn to work collaboratively and give without expectation

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Children at Primrose schools across the country recently put their robotics skills to the test by solving problems through coding, design thinking and engineering during its first-ever "Ready, Set, Robotics!" challenge. As part of the two-week summer curriculum, adventurers worked in teams to design and engineer an original invention and created a video featuring their project to be entered into the contest. Nearly 85 schools participated and to conclude the friendly challenge, the three winning teams' schools received funds to donate to local charities of their choice.

Coming in first place, the winning team at Primrose School of Mill Creek in Mill Creek, Washington, donated $2,500 to Progress Animal Welfare Society. A team from Primrose School of Fleming Island in Fleming Island, Florida, achieved runner-up and donated $1,500 to Safe Animal Shelter. With a third-place win, Primrose School of West Allen in Allen, Texas, donated $1,000 to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Entries for the robotics competition were judged against a pre-defined rubric that emphasizes collaboration, creativity and social-emotional and robotics skills.

"At Primrose, we believe who children become is as important as what they know. Encouraging the winning teams to donate their earnings to local charities exemplifies the principles in our Balanced Learning approach for children to learn about the importance of giving without expectation," said Jo Kirchner, CEO of Primrose Schools. "We are so proud of all the winners and participants for their creativity during this year's robotics challenge!"

Recent research shows that robotics and STEM learning can be leveraged to build children's social and emotional competencies, including problem-solving and collaboration. STEM concepts are integrated in the Primrose Balanced Learning® approach to focus on helping children develop character and life skills in addition to intellectual skills to nurture balance among mind, body and heart. During the Ready, Set, Robotics! program, students engaged with an interactive robot named Dash through coding, mazes and special missions.

"Engaging in this challenge encourages children to think creatively and solve problems both individually and collaboratively at a young age, which helps foster their development at this stage," said Dr. Maria Shaheen, senior director of early childhood education at Primrose Schools.

The Ready, Set, Robotics! program was a part of Summer Adventure Club at Primrose Schools, which provides a fun, full-day experience for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.

