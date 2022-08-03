Rosters, Programming and Game Schedules Announced for Dreamville Chi-League Powered by Wilson

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sporting Goods Co. has again joined forces with Dreamville, one of the most popular brands in music and entertainment, to officially relaunch the storied Chicago pro-am now recognized as the Dreamville Chi-League Powered by Wilson . This year's four-week basketball tournament tips off on Saturday, Aug. 6 at University of Illinois Chicago Credit Union 1 Arena and continues every Saturday in August.

This Saturday's events will feature play-in games for the men's bracket, which will be closed to the public. Fans can reserve tickets in advance for the following three tournament weekends here: TICKETS . Although the tournament is free admission for all ages, fans are highly encouraged to reserve their spot in advance.

Weekly Game Schedule:

Men's Play In: Saturday, Aug. 6

Round 1: Saturday, Aug. 13

Semi Finals: Saturday, Aug. 20

Championships: Saturday, Aug. 27

For those interested in making a donation to the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago, a limited number of VIP tickets are also available for $50 each. VIP tickets offer an elevated in-game experience including food and beverage, a Wilson/Dreamville swag bag and reserved courtside seating at each game. All ticket donations will benefit the YMCA of Metro Chicago.

As part of the Chi-League, Dreamville and Wilson will host weekly community programming in partnership with the Y, including a career panel and several youth basketball clinics led by local NCAA member institution teams and coaches, and Wilson Advisory Staff member, Chris Brickley.

Complete rosters for Dreamville Chi-League powered by Wilson are yet to be revealed. The lineups will feature a number of current NBA players, as well as former NBA and WNBA champions, international pros and more. Notable participants in the men's division include Sterling Brown (Houston Rockets), Keita Bates-Diop (San Antonio Spurs), Shawn Marion (4x All-Star, NBA Champion with Dallas Mavericks), E'Twaun Moore and Antoine Walker (3x All-Star, NBA Champion with Miami Heat). On the women's side, key players include Linnae Harper (former WNBA player and 2021 Chi-League champion), Akilah Bethel (current international player in Mexico), Amarah Coleman (former international player in Europe), Ana Sierra (founder of ASWBL) and more.

Follow @WilsonBasketball and @Dreamville on social media, and visit www.dreamvillechileague.com for more information on surrounding events, rosters, game times and entertainment.

About Wilson:

Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co. , a subsidiary of Amer Sports Corporation, is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, sportswear and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation to sport at every level of play. It uses player insights to develop products that push equipment innovation into new territories and empower athletes at every level to perform at their best. Visit www.wilson.com for more information.

In Basketball, Wilson is the supplier of Official Game Basketballs for the National Basketball Association® (NBA), the Women's National Basketball Association® (WNBA), National Collegiate Athletic Association® (NCAA) for March Madness and the Final Four, Basketball Champions League (BCL), Basketball Africa League (BAL) and FIBA 3x3.

About Dreamville:

Founded by Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum hip-hop artist J. Cole in 2007, the organization is home to Dreamville Records, a critically acclaimed and commercially successful record label distributed in partnership with Interscope Records. Dreamville Records is currently home to a variety of both established and up-and-coming music artists, including J.I.D, Ari Lennox, Bas, EarthGang, Cozz, Lute, and Omen.

Dreamville has now evolved into the modern multidisciplinary entertainment and media company, Dreamville Ventures, which serves as the parent company to the aforementioned record label, as well as Studios, Apparel, Impact, and Festival divisions. As a diversified cultural hub, Dreamville continues to cultivate and create music, content, live events, and fashion as well as compelling ad campaigns with the industry's biggest brands. To learn more, visit dreamville.com.

