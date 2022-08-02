Washington Trust Names Crystal Thompson Manager of New Cumberland Branch

CUMBERLAND, R.I., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company announced that Crystal Thompson has been appointed Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager of the Bank's new Cumberland, Rhode Island branch, which is scheduled to open in early August of 2022 at 1900 Mendon Road.

Crystal Thompson, Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager of Washington Trust's new Cumberland branch located at 1900 Mendon Rd. (PRNewswire)

Thompson, a North Smithfield resident, has more than a decade of banking experience and most recently held positions at Pawtucket Credit Union. She will be responsible for welcoming existing Washington Trust customers to the new branch, developing new consumer and business relationships, and representing Washington Trust in the Cumberland community.

"We are thrilled that Crystal will lead our continued expansion in northern Rhode Island," said Deb Gormley, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer. "As an experienced manager of branch teams and operations, she is well prepared to bring our financial solutions and personalized service to our customers in the Cumberland area."

Thompson is a dedicated member of her community and currently serves as the Treasurer and Den Leader of Slatersville Cub Scout Pack 7, and as a youth soccer coach with the North Smithfield Youth Soccer Association. She is an avid supporter of work that provides basic needs and literacy resources to communities and has volunteered her time with organizations such as Amenity Aid and Books Are Wings. She is also regularly engaged in events and volunteer opportunities with the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

With the opening of the Cumberland location, Washington Trust will have a total of 24 branches throughout Rhode Island, as well as one in Mystic, Connecticut.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.washtrust.com/.

The Washington Trust Company (PRNewsfoto/The Washington Trust Company) (PRNewswire)

