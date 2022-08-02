HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA HIRES NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, A 30-YEAR BEAUTY VETERAN, FOCUSED ON GLOBAL OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE, A CRITICAL C-SUITE HIRE AS PART OF BRAND'S GROWTH TRAJECTORY

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, a ground-breaking, clean, prestige beauty brand that delivers supercharged clean artistry makeup powered by innovation, welcomes Stephen SantaBarbara to the team as Chief Operating Officer, bringing years of beauty expertise – and a new level of global, operational excellence to the brand.

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga (PRNewswire)

The brand's recent launch of seven new product categories including all over paints, next generation gel-powder bronzers, super radiant highlighters, ultra-hydrating lip oils, colorful lip crayons, eco gel pencil eyeliners (in every color imaginable) as well as user-friendly, and perfectly-engineered brow pencils in 5 color families, have proven to be hugely successful within new retail partner, Sephora.

SantaBarbara will be an integral part of the Haus Labs team - forecasting demand for skus, managing and approving costs, sourcing highest quality finished product, and managing inventory to ensure items are properly stocked - setting standards for following years. Working closely with the Marketing, Finance and Product Development teams, he will manage costs and ensure production dates are met for launch, demonstrating high-quality execution throughout every stage of the operations process.

Continuing the brand's momentum, SantaBarbara was brought onto the team to work alongside Haus Labs 20+ new team members, 4 newly rebuilt departments (product development, packaging, marketing, creative), 4 new Vice Presidents, 2 new Sr Directors, and 40+ plus employees ALL with deep and wide expertise in beauty, retail and innovation. Stephen brings his supply chain and operations expertise to Haus Labs, with whom he shares a passion for bringing high-quality products to market.

"It is a privilege to be working alongside the beauty and retail veterans on the Haus Labs team, and grow alongside this innovative brand. With the recent groundbreaking, science-backed launches, I look forward to ensuring our supplies live up to the high quality our consumers know us for, and keep products on a steady supply chain so buyers always have access to the products they are looking for." - Stephen SantaBarbara

SantaBarbara developed his career holding a wide array of Global Supply Chain roles at Este Lauder companies as well as time at LVMH launching fragrance brands. In his last role at ELC, Stephen was responsible for brand supply chain on multiple brands including MAC, Clinique and Tom Ford Beauty as well as the brands that integrated into ELC process. He ensured brand objectives for service, cost, quality and inventory were achieved on a global basis while anticipating business requirements, developing best-in-class project management processes and deploying industry best practices in all facets.

Since leaving Estee Lauder in April 2021, he joined a start-up hair service company and began DELMICHAEL LLC, a supply chain/operations consulting company. SantaBarbara now joins Haus Labs as Chief Operating Officer to continue the growth of the brand since its relaunch - ensuring global operational and marginal excellence and integrity. SantaBarbara will be key in executing a seamless process taking products from ideation to display in Sephora gondolas.

HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA // @hauslabs // hauslabs.com // #hauslabs #cleanhaus

HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA is a new CLEAN makeup brand powered by innovation – delivering high-tech, high- pigment high performance products that are proprietary, first-to-market or patent-pending, infused with skin-loving ingredients, in chic, sustainable packaging. HAUS LABS celebrates all ages, shapes, sizes, colors, genders, identities and artistry skill sets. Created with kindness: clean, cruelty-free and vegan. ONLY at Sephora U.S. and Canada and hauslabs.com, where. $1 from every purchase goes to Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation , supporting mental health.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Haus Labs By Lady Gaga