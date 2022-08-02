Consumers Seek Personalized Wellness in 2023

New Study Reveals Consumers Are Looking For Personalization From Vitamins, Minerals, and Supplements and Hydration Drinks in the Coming Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For Vitamins, Minerals, and Supplements, and Hydration Drink brands, the New Year is the make-or-break moment for sales velocity, with go-to-market strategies launching now to drive acquisition. In a recent study of 5,567 consumers, Vesta , the leader in Community Powered Marketing, identified category purchase drivers that will help boost sales.

The study found considerable appeal for the category, with 60% saying they are particularly interested in Vitamins, Minerals, and Supplements and one in three consumers interested in Hydration Drinks. A substantial 58% are "very interested" in personalized Supplements, with Gen Z being most interested (71%). These consumers have big goals for wellness products, with two-thirds (66%) seeking help in seven or more areas of health. Across the board, online product reviews (89%) play a key role in wellness purchase decisions, as well as online communities of like-minded consumers (68%).

"Becoming healthier during the pandemic was not a flash-in-the-pan, but a shift in priorities, and many are turning to digital neighbors for recommendations," says Susan Frech, CEO of Vesta. "Whether you're a legacy or challenger brand, now is the time to offer personalized products and experiences that secure strong relationships and create a pipeline of advocacy that lasts beyond the 'New Year, New You' season of 2023."

Other findings from the study include:

Millennials want Supplements with real food sources (72%) and superfood ingredients (69%)





86% of consumers say family/friend recommendations are important in Hydration Drink purchases, while athletes and celebrity influencers ranked last at 38% and 28%, respectively





Women are more likely than men to use Hydration Drinks as a midday pick-me-up (61% vs. 53%)





Transparency and conscientious are important with Gen Z, as 54% want to know the science behind their Supplements, and 57% consider sustainability, community, and giving back important

Methodology:

Research was conducted via a 45-question online survey issued to the peer influencer community, Smiley360 , by 5,567 U.S. respondents between April 13-May 26, 2022.

About Vesta:

Vesta is a leader in Community Powered Marketing. Our all-in-one online community platform helps brands nurture consumer relationships and mobilize advocates to drive customer acquisition and emotional loyalty.

