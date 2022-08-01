Kimberly-Clark Recognized as One of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark announced today that it was once again named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the fourth consecutive year. This recognition honors the company's exceptional leadership and commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance and governance practices.

"Kimberly-Clark has always been committed to doing business the right way," said Mike Hsu, Chairman and CEO at Kimberly-Clark. "We're honored to be recognized once again by Ethisphere. It's a reflection of the deep commitment of our teams around the world to lead with integrity as we drive our value creation agenda for all our stakeholders."

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

"Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable and trusted to drive positive change," said Timothy Erblich, CEO of Ethisphere. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance and community. Congratulations to Kimberly-Clark for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation."

Kimberly-Clark is one of only four honorees in the consumer products industry. In 2022, Ethisphere recognized 136 honorees spanning 22 countries and 45 industries.

The full list of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

Learn more about Kimberly-Clark's commitment to ethics and compliance at

https://www.kimberly-clark.com/responsibility/ethics-governance.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

