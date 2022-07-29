VRCA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Verrica Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 5, 2022

Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:45 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Verrica between May 28, 2021 and May 24, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until August 5, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were manufacturing deficiencies at the facility where Verrica's contract manufacturer produced a bulk solution for the Company's lead product candidate, VP-102; (2) these deficiencies were not remediated when Verrica resubmitted its New Drug Application for VP-12 for molluscum; (3) the foregoing presented significant risks to Verrica obtaining regulatory approval of VP-102 for molluscum; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

