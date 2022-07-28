IMAX CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Strong Year-Over-Year Growth across Key Metrics Underscores Company's Position as a Premier Global Technology Platform for Entertainment and Events



Global Box Office of $247.7 Million (+128.1% YoY) Driven by "Top Gun: Maverick", "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Jurassic World Dominion" as Dramatic Surge in Moviegoing Expands across Demographics and Regions



Company Repurchased 2.7M Shares in Second Quarter; 6.4M Since 2020, or 11% of total shares outstanding



IMAX Expects to Release 15 Local Language Titles across 50 Global Markets in the Third Quarter



IMAX China Network 91% Operational — up from 65% on April 26

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today reported solid financial results for the Second Quarter of 2022 demonstrating its leadership position in the global resurgence of moviegoing. Total Gross Box Office increased to $247.7 million from $108.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. Revenue increased to $74.0 million from $51.0 million and Gross Margin increased to $44.0 million from $25.6 million in the year-ago period.

For the Second Quarter of 2022, the net loss attributable to common shareholders was ($2.9) million, or ($0.05) per share, compared to ($9.2) million, or ($0.16) per share, last year and Adjusted Net Income attributable to common shareholders(1) was $3.9 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to an Adjusted Net Loss attributable to common shareholders(1) of ($7.0) million, or ($0.12) per share, last year. The Company's Second Quarter 2022 Adjusted Net Income attributable to common shareholders(1) includes a $3.2 million, or $0.06 per share impairment of a film investment, due in part to Covid related lockdowns and depressed box office levels in China. The Company's Second Quarter 2022 Adjusted Net Income attributable to common shareholders(1) also includes a $5.1 million, or $0.09 per share, valuation allowance against its deferred tax assets.

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility(1) of $25.4 million was up from $8.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. On a trailing 12-month basis, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility(1) was $97.3 million as of June 30th.

"IMAX is playing a leading role in the global resurgence in moviegoing, as demonstrated by our strong financial results, global box office growth, and market share gains we delivered in the second quarter. In fact, our second quarter results in North America were on par with our record-breaking 2019, as consumers continue to seek out IMAX as a destination for fandom," said Richard L. Gelfond, CEO of IMAX Corporation.

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See the discussion at the end of this earnings release for a description of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures used herein, as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP amounts.

"With three consecutive $25 million-plus global openings for the first time in its history, IMAX continued to affirm its position as a critical launch platform for major entertainment franchises. As the year progresses with key titles such as Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train', Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 'Black Adam', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and a remarkable offering of franchise tentpoles through 2023, we are focused on driving future growth for the Company across our global network, content portfolio, and technology platform."

"We are encouraged by recent activity to strengthen key partnerships with global exhibitors, including agreements for new theatres and installations across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. We also continue to enhance and diversify our content portfolio, with Hollywood blockbusters, more of which feature IMAX DNA; local language blockbusters across a growing international footprint; IMAX documentaries; and exclusive live events and experiences from a growing roster of new partners."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights









Three Months Ended





June 30,

In millions of U.S. Dollars, except per share data

2022



2021



YoY %

Change

Total Revenue

$ 74.0



$ 51.0





45 %



















Gross Margin

$ 44.0



$ 25.6





72 % Gross Margin (%)



60 %



50 %

























Net Loss attributable to common shareholders

$ (2.9)



$ (9.2)



N/A

Diluted Net Loss per share attributable to common shareholders

$ (0.05)



$ (0.16)



N/A

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to common shareholders(1)

$ 3.9



$ (7.0)



N/A

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share attributable to common shareholders(1)

$ 0.07



$ (0.12)



N/A





















Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility attributable to common shareholders(1)

$ 25.4



$ 8.7





192 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin attributable to common shareholders (%)(1)



35.9 %



20.6 %



74 %

_______________

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See the discussion at the end of this earnings release for a description of the non-GAAP financial measures used herein, as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP amounts.

Second Quarter and June Year-to-Date Segment Results (1)





















IMAX Technology

Network



IMAX Technology Sales and

Maintenance









































In millions of U.S. Dollars

Revenue



Gross Margin



Gross Margin %



Revenue



Gross Margin



Gross Margin %

2Q22

$ 46.1



$ 30.9





67 %

$ 24.3





$ 12.8





53 % 2Q21

19.7





8.7





44 %



28.7







16.1





56 % % change



134 %



255 %









(15) %





(20) %













































YTD 2Q22

$ 78.3



$ 50.6





65 %

$ 49.6





$ 25.0





50 % YTD 2Q21



40.0





18.8





47 %



45.7







23.2





51 % % change



96 %



169 %









9 %





8 %







_______________

(1) Please refer to the Company's Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 for additional segment information.

IMAX Technology Network

IMAX Technology Network revenues increased 134% to $46.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $19.7 million in the prior-year period. The strength of key titles such as "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Jurassic World Dominion" drove the increase in gross box office and revenue.



Gross margin for the IMAX Technology Network increased to $30.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $8.7 million in the prior year period as improved box office performance drove higher revenue.

IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance

IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance revenues decreased 15% to $24.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $28.7 million in the prior year period. The decrease in revenue was driven by seven fewer installations, including upgrades, compared to the second quarter 2021, partially offset by increased maintenance revenues.



Total gross margin for IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance decreased 20% to $12.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $16.1 million in the prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was the result of fewer system installations completed, partially offset by increased maintenance margin.

Cash Balances and Outstanding Debt

Total cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2022 were $110.1 million. Total debt, excluding deferred financing fees, was $230.0 million as of June 30, 2022.

Share Count and Capital Return

The weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding at the end of the second quarter of 2022 was 57.3 million and 57.9 million, respectively, compared to 59.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 2,702,548 shares at an average price of $15.92 for a total of $43.0 million and IMAX China did not repurchase any shares. As of June 30, 2022, a total of $26.2 million remains available under the Company's outstanding share repurchase authorization.

Supplemental Materials

For more information about the Company's results, please refer to the IMAX Investor Relations website located at investors.imax.com.

Investor Relations Website and Social Media

On a weekly basis, the Company posts quarter-to-date box office results on the IMAX Investor Relations website located at investors.imax.com . The Company expects to provide such updates on Friday of each week, although the Company may change this timing without notice. Results will be displayed with a one-week lag.

The Company may post additional information on the Company's corporate and Investor Relations website which may be material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in the Company should monitor the Company's website in addition to the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts, for additional information about the Company.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 4:45 PM ET to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results. This call is being webcast by PGI and can be accessed at investors.imax.com . To access the call via telephone, interested parties in the US and Canada should dial (888) 220-8451 approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the call begins. Other international callers should dial (647) 484-0475. The conference ID for the call is 7250150. A replay of the call will be available via webcast at investors.imax.com or via telephone by dialing (888) 203-1112 (US and Canada), or (647) 436-0148 (international). The Conference ID for the telephone replay is 7250150.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2022, there were 1,694 IMAX theater systems (1,610 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 72 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX™, IMAX LIVE™, IMAX Enhanced™, IMAX nXos® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/imax ), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube ( www.youtube.com/imaxmovies ).

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward looking statements that are based on IMAX management's assumptions and existing information and involve certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, references to business and technology strategies and measures to implement strategies, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of business, operations and technology, future capital expenditures (including the amount and nature thereof), industry prospects and consumer behavior, plans and references to the future success of IMAX Corporation together with its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and expectations regarding the Company's future operating, financial and technological results. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with the expectations and predictions of the Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with investments and operations in foreign jurisdictions and any future international expansion, including those related to economic, political and regulatory policies of local governments and laws and policies of the United States and Canada, as well as geopolitical conflicts, such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; risks related to the Company's growth and operations in China; the performance of IMAX DMR® films; the signing of IMAX Theater System agreements; conditions, changes and developments in the commercial exhibition industry; risks related to currency fluctuations; the potential impact of increased competition in the markets within which the Company operates, including competitive actions by other companies; the failure to respond to change and advancements in digital technology; risks relating to consolidation among commercial exhibitors and studios; risks related to brand extensions and new business initiatives; conditions in the in-home and out-of-home entertainment industries; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; risks related to cyber-security and data privacy; risks related to the Company's inability to protect the Company's intellectual property; risks related to climate change; risks related to weather conditions and natural disasters that may disrupt or harm the Company's business; risks related to the Company's indebtedness and compliance with its debt agreements; general economic, market or business conditions; risks related to political, economic and social instability, including with respect to the Russia-Ukraine conflict; the failure to convert IMAX Theater System backlog into revenue; changes in laws or regulations; any statements of belief and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing; other factors and risks outlined in our periodic filings with the SEC; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and actual results or anticipated developments by the Company may not be realized, and even if substantially realized, may not have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These factors, other risks and uncertainties and financial details are discussed in IMAX's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Primary Reporting Groups

The Company has the following reportable segments: (i) IMAX DMR; (ii) Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements ("JRSA"); (iii) IMAX Systems; (iv) IMAX Maintenance; (v) Other Theater Business; (vi) Film Distribution; and (vii) Film Post-Production. The Company's activities that do not met the criteria to be considered a reportable segment are disclosed within All Other. The Company organizes its reportable segments into the following three categories, identified by the nature of the product sold or service provided:

(i) IMAX Technology Network, which earns revenue based on contingent box office receipts and includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from JRSA segment;

(ii) IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, which includes results from the IMAX Systems, IMAX Maintenance and Other Theater Business segments, as well as fixed revenues from the JRSA segment; and

(iii) Film Distribution and Post-Production, which includes activities related to the distribution of large-format documentary films, primarily to institutional theaters, and the distribution of exclusive experiences ranging from live performances to interactive events with leading artists and creators (through the Film Distribution segment) and the provision of film post-production and quality control services.

In the first quarter of 2022, the Company's internal reporting was updated to reclassify the results of IMAX Enhanced, an initiative to bring The IMAX Experience® into the home, out of the New Business Initiatives segment and into All Other for segment reporting purposes. IMAX Enhanced™ was the only component of the New Business Initiatives segment. Prior period comparatives have been reclassified to conform with the current period presentation. Please refer to the Company's Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 for additional segment information.

IMAX Network and Backlog











Three Months

Ended June 30,



Theater System Signings:

2022





2021



New IMAX Theater Systems















Sales and sales-type lease arrangements



2







3



Hybrid JRSA



1







—



Traditional JRSA



—







3



Total new IMAX theaters Systems



3







6



Upgrades of IMAX theater systems



10







2



Total IMAX Theater System signings



13







8

























Three Months

Ended June 30,



Theater System Installations:

2022





2021



New IMAX Theater Systems(1)















Sales and sales-type lease arrangements



3







9



Hybrid JRSA



1







2



Traditional JRSA



3







4



Total new IMAX Theater Systems



7







15



Upgrades of IMAX theater systems



2







1



Total IMAX Theater System installations



9







16

























June 30,



Theater System Backlog:

2022





2021



Sales and sales-type lease arrangements



170







185



Hybrid JRSA



128







142



Traditional JRSA



194

(2)



187

(2) Total Theater System backlog



492

(3)



514

(4)





















June 30,



Theater Network:

2022





2021



Commercial Multiplex Theaters















Sales and sales-type lease arrangements



687







672



Hybrid JRSA



149







143



Traditional JRSA



774







754



Total Commercial Multiplex Theaters



1,610







1,569



Commercial Destination Theaters



12







12



Institutional Theaters



72







73



Total Theater network(5)



1,694







1,654





_______________

(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2022, includes four IMAX Theater Systems that were relocated from their original locations (2021 — nil). When a theater system under a sales or sales-type lease arrangement is relocated, the amount of revenue earned by the Company may vary from transaction-to-transaction and is usually less than the amount earned for a new sale. In certain situations when a theater system is relocated, the original location is upgraded to an IMAX Laser Theater System.

(2) Includes 43 IMAX Theater Systems where the customer has the option to convert from a joint revenue sharing arrangement to a sales arrangement (2021 — 44).

(3) Includes 201 new IMAX Laser Theatre systems configurations and 111 upgrades of existing locations to IMAX Laser Theater Systems configurations.

(4) Includes 155 new IMAX Laser Theatre systems configurations and 96 upgrades of existing locations to IMAX Laser Theater Systems configurations.

(5) Period-to-period changes are reported net of the effect of permanently closed theaters.

IMAX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended







June 30,





June 30,







2022



2021





2022



2021

Revenues





























Technology sales

$ 8,229



$ 15,173







$ 17,205





$ 21,348

Image enhancement and maintenance services



44,958





24,711









81,052







46,326

Technology rentals



18,525





8,130









31,186







16,489

Finance income



2,256





2,941









4,561







5,546









73,968





50,955









134,004







89,709

Costs and expenses applicable to revenues





























Technology sales



4,218





6,496









10,203







11,549

Image enhancement and maintenance services



19,953





12,357









35,696







22,121

Technology rentals



5,761





6,499









12,298







13,155









29,932





25,352









58,197







46,825

Gross margin



44,036





25,603









75,807







42,884

Selling, general and administrative expenses



37,095





28,807









67,276







54,016

Research and development



1,356





2,200









2,552







3,671

Amortization of intangible assets



1,104





1,190









2,301







2,331

Credit loss expense (reversal), net



112





(1,872)









7,341







(1,567)

Asset impairments



4,470





—









4,470







-

Legal judgment and arbitration awards



—





(1,770)









—







(1,770)

Loss from operations



(101)





(2,952)









(8,133)







(13,797)

Realized and unrealized investment gains



30





33









64







5,281

Retirement benefits non-service expense



(138)





(116)









(277)







(230)

Interest income



417





559









919







1,142

Interest expense



(1,326)





(1,690)









(3,031)







(3,994)

Loss before taxes



(1,118)





(4,166)









(10,458)







(11,598)

Income tax expense



(3,133)





(1,946)









(5,743)







(5,014)

Net loss



(4,251)





(6,112)









(16,201)







(16,612)

Less: net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests



1,400





(3,099)









(259)







(7,439)

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$ (2,851)



$ (9,211)







$ (16,460)





$ (24,051)

Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders -

basic and diluted:

























Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders - basic

and diluted:

$ (0.05)



$ (0.16)







$ (0.28)





$ (0.41)



































Weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's):































Basic



57,320





59,367









57,943







59,190



Diluted



57,856





59,367









57,943







59,190

Additional Disclosure:





























Depreciation and amortization

$ 14,282



$ 12,994







$ 27,023





$ 25,671

Amortization of deferred financing costs

$ 730



$ 699







$ 1,753





$ 1,008



IMAX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share amounts) (Unaudited)

















June 30,



December 31,





2022



2021

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 110,112



$ 189,711

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses



122,440





110,050

Financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses



127,173





141,049

Variable consideration receivables, net of allowance for credit losses



43,040





44,218

Inventories



33,422





26,924

Prepaid expenses



14,418





11,802

Film assets, net of accumulated amortization



6,026





4,241

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation



252,309





260,353

Investment in equity securities



1,092





1,087

Other assets



16,986





17,799

Deferred income tax assets, net of valuation allowance



13,958





13,906

Goodwill



39,027





39,027

Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization



21,821





23,080

Total assets

$ 801,824



$ 883,247

Liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 19,849



$ 15,943

Accrued and other liabilities



105,776





111,896

Deferred revenue



75,951





81,281

Revolving credit facility borrowings, net of unamortized debt issuance costs



—





2,472

Convertible notes, net of unamortized discounts and debt issuance costs



224,379





223,641

Deferred income tax liabilities



17,642





17,642

Total liabilities



443,597





452,875

Commitments and contingencies











Non-controlling interests



742





758

Shareholders' equity











Capital stock common shares — no par value. Authorized — unlimited number.











56,095,372 issued and outstanding (December 31, 2021 — 58,653,642 issued and outstanding)



391,107





409,979

Other equity



174,668





174,620

Statutory surplus reserve



3,932





3,932

Accumulated deficit



(272,022)





(234,975)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



(6,755)





2,527

Total shareholders' equity attributable to common shareholders



290,930





356,083

Non-controlling interests



66,555





73,531

Total shareholders' equity



357,485





429,614

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 801,824



$ 883,247



IMAX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. Dollars) (Unaudited)











Six Months Ended





June 30,





2022



2021

Operating Activities















Net loss

$

(16,201)



$

(16,612)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization





27,023







25,671

Amortization of deferred financing costs





1,753







1,008

Credit loss expense (reversal), net





7,341







(1,567)

Write-downs





5,432







462

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense





(300)







33

Share-based and other non-cash compensation





13,966







12,332

Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain)





841







(490)

Realized and unrealized investment gains





(64)







(5,281)

Changes in assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable





(14,745)







(11,049)

Inventories





(6,949)







1,867

Film assets





(10,420)







(5,808)

Deferred revenue





(5,291)







(447)

Changes in other operating assets and liabilities





(7,679)







(17,135)

Net cash used in operating activities





(5,293)







(17,016)

Investing Activities















Purchase of property, plant and equipment





(2,934)







(1,365)

Investment in equipment for joint revenue sharing arrangements





(8,651)







(2,397)

Interest in film classified as a financial instrument





(4,731)







—

Acquisition of other intangible assets





(1,680)







(2,631)

Proceeds from sale of equity securities





—







17,769

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities





(17,996)







11,376

Financing Activities















Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net





—







223,675

Debt issuance costs related to convertible notes





—







(242)

Purchase of capped calls related to convertible notes





—







(19,067)

Revolving credit facility borrowings





—







3,600

Repayments of revolving credit facility borrowings





—







(300,243)

Credit facility amendment fees paid





(2,028)







(32)

Repurchase of common shares, IMAX Corporation





(49,355)







—

Repurchase of common shares, IMAX China





(1,844)







—

Taxes withheld and paid on employee stock awards vested





(3,393)







(3,045)

Common shares issued - stock options exercised





—







883

Principal payment under finance lease obligations





(890)







—

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests





—







(2,099)

Net cash used in financing activities





(57,510)







(96,570)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents





1,200







(1,044)

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents during period





(79,599)







(103,254)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period





189,711







317,379

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

110,112



$

214,125



Segment Revenue and Gross Margin (Margin Loss)

















Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,





June 30,

In thousands of U.S. Dollars

2022



2021





2022





2021

Revenue



























IMAX Technology Network



























IMAX DMR

$ 27,581



$ 11,793





$ 47,145





$ 23,737

JRSA, contingent rent



18,525





7,862







31,168







16,221







46,106





19,655







78,313







39,958

IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance



























IMAX Systems



8,231





15,982







16,849







21,881

JRSA, fixed fees



498





1,002







1,488







2,740

IMAX Maintenance



14,683





11,235







29,625







20,141

Other Theater Business(1)



920





483







1,590







920







24,332





28,702







49,552







45,682

Film Distribution and Post-Production



1,963





1,590







3,369







2,403

Sub-total for reportable segments



72,401





49,947







131,234







88,043

All Other(2)



1,567





1,008







2,770







1,666

Total

$ 73,968



$ 50,955





$ 134,004





$ 89,709































Gross Margin (Margin Loss)



























IMAX Technology Network



























IMAX DMR

$ 18,000



$ 6,861





$ 31,557





$ 15,112

JRSA, contingent rent



12,889





1,790







19,087







3,673







30,889





8,651







50,644







18,785

IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance



























IMAX Systems



5,427





10,548







9,403







13,560

JRSA, fixed fees



(19)





347







233







503

IMAX Maintenance



7,367





5,075







15,237







8,898

Other Theater Business



46





142







146







205







12,821





16,112







25,019







23,166

Film Distribution and Post-Production



(527)





606







(1,388)







581

Sub-total for reportable segments



43,183





25,369







74,275







42,532

All Other(2)



853





234







1,532







352

Total

$ 44,036



$ 25,603





$ 75,807





$ 42,884



_______________

(1) The revenue from this segment principally includes after-market sales of IMAX Theater system parts and 3D glasses.

(2) All Other includes the results from IMAX Enhanced and other ancillary activities. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company's internal reporting was updated to reclassify the results of IMAX Enhanced out of the New Business Initiatives segment into All Other for segment reporting purposes. Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with the current period presentation.

IMAX CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

In this release, the Company presents adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders per basic and diluted share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow as supplemental measures of the Company's performance, which are not recognized under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders per basic and diluted share exclude, where applicable: (i) share-based compensation; (ii) COVID-19 government relief benefits (iii) legal judgment and arbitration awards; (iv) realized and unrealized investment gains or losses, as well as the related tax impact of these adjustments, and (v) income taxes resulting from management's decision to no longer indefinitely reinvest the historical earnings of certain foreign subsidiaries.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are important supplemental measures that allow management and users of the Company's financial statements to view operating trends and analyze controllable operating performance on a comparable basis between periods without the after-tax impact of share-based compensation and certain unusual items included in net loss attributable to common shareholders. Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the Company's employee and executive compensation packages, it is a non-cash expense and is excluded from certain internal business performance measures.

A reconciliation of net loss attributable to common shareholders and the associated per share amounts to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders per diluted share is presented in the table below. Net loss attributable to common shareholders and the associated per share amounts are the most directly comparable GAAP measures because they reflect the earnings relevant to the Company's shareholders, rather than the earnings attributable to non-controlling interests.

In addition to the non-GAAP financial measures discussed above, management also uses "EBITDA," as such term is defined in the Company's Credit Agreement, and which is referred to herein as "Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility." As allowed by the Credit Agreement, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility includes adjustments in addition to the exclusion of interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility measure is presented to allow a more comprehensive analysis of the Company's operating performance and to provide additional information with respect to the Company's compliance against its Credit Agreement requirements when applicable. In addition, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility presents relevant and useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company's industry to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's results.

EBITDA is defined as net income or loss excluding (i) income tax expense or benefit; (ii) interest expense, net of interest income; (iii) depreciation and amortization, including film asset amortization; and (iv) amortization of deferred financing costs. Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility is defined as EBITDA excluding: (i) share-based and other non-cash compensation; (ii) realized and unrealized investment gains or losses; (iii) write-downs, net of recoveries, including asset impairments and credit loss expense; and (iv) legal judgment and arbitration awards.

A reconciliation of net loss attributable to common shareholders, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility is presented in the table below. Net loss attributable to common shareholders is the most directly comparable GAAP measure because it reflects the earnings relevant to the Company's shareholders, rather than the earnings attributable to non-controlling interests.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by or used in operating activities minus cash used in investing activities (from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows). Management views free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, as a measure of the Company's after-tax cash flow available to reduce debt, add to cash balances, and fund other financing activities. Free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. A reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow is presented below.

These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. Additionally, the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP amounts.

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility

























For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (1)



For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (1)





Attributable to

Non-controlling Interests and Common Shareholders



Less: Attributable to Non-controlling Interests



Attributable to Common Shareholders



Attributable to

Non-controlling Interests and Common Shareholders



Less: Attributable to Non-controlling Interests































Attributable to Common Shareholders





















































(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)















































Reported net loss

$

(4,251)



$

(1,400)



$

(2,851)



$

(6,112)



$

3,099



$

(9,211)

Add (subtract):















































Income tax expense





3,133







5







3,128







1,946







884







1,062

Interest expense, net of interest income





179







(91)







270







432







(89)







521

Depreciation and amortization, including film asset amortization





14,282







1,196







13,086







12,994







1,038







11,956

Amortization of deferred financing costs(2)





730







—







730







699







—







699

EBITDA

$

14,073



$

(290)



$

14,363



$

9,959



$

4,932



$

5,027

Share-based and other non-cash compensation





7,777







379







7,398







6,911







345







6,566

Unrealized investment gains





(30)







—







(30)







(33)







—







(33)

Write-downs, including asset impairments and credit loss expense





5,163







1,477







3,686







(1,623)







(575)







(1,048)

Legal judgment and arbitration awards





—







—







—







(1,770)







—







(1,770)

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility

$

26,983



$

1,566



$

25,417



$

13,444



$

4,702



$

8,742

Revenues attributable to common shareholders(3)





73,968







3,213







70,755







50,955







8,421







42,534

Adjusted EBITDA margin attributable to common shareholders





36.5 %





48.7 %





35.9 %





26.4 %





55.8 %





20.6 %





















































For the Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2022 (1)



For the Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2021 (1)





Attributable to

Non-controlling Interests and Common Shareholders



Less: Attributable to Non-controlling Interests









Attributable to

Non-controlling Interests and Common Shareholders



Less: Attributable to Non-controlling Interests



















Attributable to Common Shareholders











Attributable to Common Shareholders





















































(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)















































Reported net loss

$

(9,166)



$

5,572



$

(14,738)



$

(84,640)



$

7,865



$

(92,505)

Add (subtract):















































Income tax expense





21,293







2,683







18,610







26,261







2,072







24,189

Interest expense, net of interest income





877







(378)







1,255







4,890







(346)







5,236

Depreciation and amortization, including film asset amortization





57,434







5,565







51,869







51,492







4,468







47,627

Amortization of deferred financing costs(2)





3,258







—







3,258







1,611







—







1,008

EBITDA

$

73,696



$

13,442



$

60,254



$

(386)



$

14,059



$

(14,445)

Share-based and other non-cash compensation





27,713







1,105







26,608







23,520







1,109







22,411

Realized and unrealized investment gains





(123)







—







(123)







(5,714)







(1,702)







(4,012)

Write-downs, including asset impairments and credit loss expense





11,691







1,091







10,600







16,769







3,102







13,667

Legal judgment and arbitration awards





—







—







—







2,335







—







2,335

Loss from equity accounted investments





—







—







—







1,329







—







1,329

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility

$

112,977



$

15,638



$

97,339



$

37,853



$

16,568



$

21,285

Revenues attributable to common shareholders(3)





299,178







26,789







272,389







182,955







29,869







153,086

Adjusted EBITDA margin attributable to common shareholders





37.8 %





58.4 %





35.7 %





20.7 %





55.5 %





13.9 %

_______________

(1) The Senior Secured Net Leverage Ratio is calculated using Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility determined on a trailing twelve-month basis.

(2) The amortization of deferred financing costs is recorded within Interest Expense in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.

(3)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three months ended June 30,

2022



Three months ended June 30,

2021



Twelve months ended June 30,

2022



Twelve months ended June 30,

2021

Total revenues









$

73,968











$

50,955











$

299,178









$

182,955

Greater China revenues

$

11,237











$

27,913











$

92,083











$

99,100







Non-controlling interest ownership

percentage(4)





28.59 %













30.17 %













29.09 %













30.14 %





Deduction for non-controlling interest

share of revenues













(3,213)















(8,421)















(26,789)













(29,869)

Revenues attributable to common shareholders









$

70,755











$

42,534











$

272,389









$

153,086



(4) Weighted average ownership percentage for change in non-controlling interest share

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders and Adjusted Diluted Per Share Calculations

















Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended





June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Net (Loss)

Income



Per Share



Net Loss



Per Share

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$ (2,851)



$ (0.05)



$ (9,211)



$ (0.16)

Adjustments(1):























Stock-based compensation



7,261





0.13





6,451





0.11

COVID-19 government relief benefits, net



32





—





(1,981)





(0.03)

Legal judgment and arbitration awards



—





—





(1,770)





(0.03)

Realized and unrealized investment gains



(30)





—





(33)





—

Tax Impact on items listed above



(490)





(0.01)





(428)





(0.01)

Adjusted net income (loss)(1)

$ 3,922



$ 0.07



$ (6,972)



$ (0.12)



























Weighted average basic shares outstanding









57,320











59,367

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding









57,856











59,367







Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Net Loss



Diluted EPS



Net Loss



Diluted EPS

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$ (16,460)



$ (0.28)



$ (24,051)



$ (0.41)

Adjustments(1):























Stock-based compensation



13,220





0.23





11,799





0.20

COVID-19 government relief benefits, net



(161)





—





(3,465)





(0.06)

Legal judgment and arbitration awards



—





—





(1,770)





(0.03)

Realized and unrealized investment gains



(64)





—





(3,710)





(0.06)

Tax impact on items listed above



(857)





(0.01)





(965)





(0.02)

Income tax effects related to the removal of the indefinitely

reinvested assertion on the historical earnings of certain

subsidiaries



—





—





381





0.01

Adjusted net loss(1)

$ (4,322)



$ (0.07)



$ (21,781)



$ (0.37)



























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted









57,943











59,190



_______________

(1) Reflects amounts attributable to common shareholders.

Free Cash Flow





























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

June 30, 2022



June 30, 2022

Net cash used in operating activities

$

(1,510)



$

(5,293)

Net cash used in investing activities





(7,399)







(17,996)

Free cash flow

$

(8,909)



$

(23,289)



