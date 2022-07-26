Therap Services Collaborates with Institute for Community Inclusion on Research to Improve Employment Outcomes for Job Seekers

TORRINGTON, Conn., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in web-based documentation, reporting and communication solutions for agencies supporting people with disabilities is pleased to announce the publication of a journal article based on a collaboration with the Institute for Community Inclusion (ICI) a University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities (UCEDD) based at the University of Massachusetts Boston.

This article explores the role electronic documentation solutions play, both currently and in the future, in directly and indirectly improving employment outcomes for individuals with disabilities. This publication is a result of ongoing collaborative work between Therap and ICI including a recent presentation at the 2021 Association of People Supporting Employment First (APSE) National Conference.

Therap provides a robust suite of tools that assist people seeking employment and help agencies that provide employment services and supports. The Journal of Vocational Rehabilitation article reflects this commitment, as well as Therap's ongoing efforts to support equal access to integrated and competitive employment for all persons.

Therap is committed to being a person centered system, and our approach to Employment services is another example of our integrated approach to helping people with disabilities live full and enriching lives in their communities.

