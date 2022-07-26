NAVIGATOR CO2 LAUNCHES NEW HEADQUARTERS AND ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF EXECUTIVE TEAM

Carbon management firm confirms commitment to Midwest with the relocation of HQ, and industry leader joins senior leadership team

OMAHA, Neb., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigator CO 2 ("Navigator") announced today the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Omaha, Nebraska and the key addition of Tyler Durham as Chief Development Officer and Senior Vice President.

"I'm proud to call Omaha home and eager to continue building our team in the Midwest, which is the heart of our project footprint," said Matt Vining, CEO of Navigator. "Tyler will be an invaluable asset to accelerating our vision for becoming a preeminent carbon handling platform, having technical expertise across multiple aspects of CCUS and success in growth initiatives and corporate investment strategy. His focus will be on accelerating the continued growth of our complementary service offerings, while leading the evaluation of strategic transactions and the many corporate investments currently in front of us. His leadership will increase our speed to market and position us as a key player in the dynamic carbon economy."

Tyler Durham – Chief Development Officer and Senior Vice President

Durham brings over 16 years of experience in the energy sector and corporate venture capital, which included global assignments in Canada, the United States, and the Middle East. He most recently served as Director in Schlumberger New Energy's CCS division, where he led partnership agreements, investment decisions, and integration. Durham holds a Bachelor's in Chemical Engineering from Dalhousie University and an MBA with Honors from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

As Navigator continues the buildout of its team and new Nebraska headquarters, the development of its signature project, Heartland Greenway, continues to make notable advancements in parallel. The proposed system will capture CO 2 from more than 30 receipt points, transport it via pipeline, and safely store it underground. The Heartland Greenway will provide biofuel producers and other industrial customers in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota with a long-term and cost-effective means to reduce their carbon footprint. Full-scale operations are expected to commence in early 2025.

About Navigator CO 2 : Navigator CO 2 is a company developed and managed by the Navigator Energy Services management team with over 200 years of collective industry experience. The company specializes in CCUS, and the management team has safely constructed and operated over 1,300 miles of new infrastructure since 2012. The company is committed to building and operating its projects to meet and exceed safety requirements while minimizing the collective impact on the environment, landowners, and the public during construction and ongoing operations. Navigator CO 2 is headquartered in Omaha, NE at 13333 California St., Suite 202. For more information, visit: navigatorco2.com or heartlandgreenway.com, or visit us on Facebook and Twitter.

