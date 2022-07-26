Duke Energy Foundation awards more than $175,000 in microgrants to support Indiana first responders

47 emergency management agencies will receive funding to support search and rescue K-9s, tornado sirens, volunteer training, and emergency preparedness and response programs.

PLAINFIELD, Ind., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation is awarding more than $175,000 in microgrants to support 47 local emergency management agencies across the company's Indiana service territory. The funding is designed to help public safety agencies increase their resiliency to severe weather events and other emergencies through advanced preparation, planning, equipment and training. Each organization will receive up to $10,000 in funding.

"At Duke Energy, we put safety first in everything we do – and we're committed to helping our local emergency management agencies prepare to respond in any type of emergency situation," said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. "We know that successful emergency preparedness and recovery begins and ends at the local level. We appreciate our collaborative relationships with these key organizations in the communities we serve, particularly when storms bring power lines down or an emergency occurs."

The grants will help fund search and rescue K-9s, the installation of tornado sirens, search and rescue programs for "at-risk" individuals, volunteer training, and various emergency preparedness and response programs.

During major emergencies and natural disasters, local emergency management agencies play a critical role in providing information, resources and support that Duke Energy relies on to speed power restoration for its customers.

"Hamilton County has a long history of working in partnership with Duke Energy before, during and after major storm events," said Shane Booker, executive director of Hamilton County Emergency Management. "This grant from the Duke Energy Foundation will help support our team as we continue to evolve and adapt our level of emergency preparedness to better serve our community and our employees."

Grants were awarded to emergency management agencies in the following counties:

Monroe County – $5,000

Orange County – $5,000

Lawrence County – $5,000

Brown County – $5,000

Putnam County – $5,000

Vigo County – $5,000

Vermillion County – $5,000

Owen County – $5,000

Clark County – $2,500

Crawford County – $2,500

Floyd County – $2,500

Jefferson County – $2,500

Harrison County – $2,500

Switzerland County – $2,500

Washington County – $2,500

Scott County – $2,500

Knox County – $3,000

Gibson County – $5,000

Martin County – $2,000

Greene County – $2,000

Sullivan County – $2,000

Posey County – $2,000

Warrick County – $2,000

Pike County – $2,000

Montgomery County – $5,000

Tippecanoe County – $5,000

Clinton County – $5,000

Carroll County – $5,000

Huntington County – $5,000

Cass County – $2,500

Howard County – $5,000

Wabash County – $5,000

Fulton County – $2,500

Hamilton County – $10,000

Madison County – $3,000

Henry County – $5,000

Wayne County – $2,000

Shelby County – $5,000

Hendricks County – $5,000

Johnson County – $6,341

City of Plainfield – $3,000

Bartholomew County – $3,200

Decatur County – $2,800

Jackson County – $2,800

Rush County – $2,800

Union County – $2,800

Jennings County – $2,800

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 870,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $2 million annually in charitable gifts to Indiana and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the Foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation .

