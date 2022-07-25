MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Strong Net Income as Interest Rates Rise

FAIRFAX, Va., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, said its net interest margin widened as rates climbed in recent months, driving strong net income for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022.
The Bank's loan portfolio is well positioned for increasing interest rates. "The FOMC's next announcement is due to be released on July 27 and based upon Street consensus we anticipate continued net interest margin expansion," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank.
"We have been anticipating this trend for some time and we strategically aligned our portfolio to flex as the economy shifts," Dick said. "Even as we focus on maintaining a rigorous credit culture, we are constantly looking to the future, sharpening our understanding of what clients demand in an evolving financial services market, and choosing to innovate."
A focal point of MainStreet Bank's innovation is its Avenu™ Software as a Service (SaaS) and Banking as a Service (BaaS) platform. Dick and other MainStreet Bank executives will discuss quarterly and half-year earnings and preview business developments at Avenu™ during its virtual webcast and quarterly earnings call at 2 p.m. Eastern time today.
Net income totaled $5.9 million for three months ended June 30, and $11.4 million for the six months ended June 30. Net interest income totaled $16.1 million in the second quarter, 6% higher than the immediately preceding quarter and 24.1% higher than the comparable period in 2021.
Rising interest rates propelled the net interest margin higher by 75 basis points to 3.95% for the quarter ended June 30, versus 3.20% a year earlier, on a tax equivalent basis. The Company's efficiency ratio remains solid at 55%. Total assets reached $1.8 billion in the second quarter, a 5.0% increase from a year earlier.
Quarterly results represent:
- 12.59% return on average equity
- 1.39% return on average assets
- $0.71 earnings per share of common stock (basic and diluted)
- $21.41 per common share book value
The level of Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) for the Company is low at -$6.56 million. The level is consistent with the size and quality of the investment portfolio, as the Bank enjoys consistent strong in-market loan demand.
The average loans outstanding rose just over 4% since the first quarter of 2022, as the bank was able to capitalize on continued demand in a higher interest rate environment. Asset quality remains pristine, as the Company had zero non-performing assets as of quarter ended June 30. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 36% of the $1.5 billion in total deposits, and 70% of total deposits are core deposits.
"We operate in a robust market in Northern Virginia and the Washington Metropolitan area, and loan demand remains steady," said Abdul Hersiburane, president of MainStreet Bank. "The surge in loan volume that occurred for banks nationwide during the height of the COVID crisis has normalized, and what we are seeing now is solid, steady, organic loan growth that reflects the confidence of businesses in this marketplace that they have opportunities to grow." He noted that federal Paycheck Protection Program loans now represent a negligible 0.3% of the bank's loan portfolio.
Avenu™, a division of MainStreet Bank, that provides Software as a Service (SaaS) and Banking as a Service (BaaS), continued to generate significant customer interest as additional fintechs joined the queue for our proprietary software solution. We are currently onboarding our initial beta customer with an anticipated go-live date in the fourth quarter of 2022.
"Fintechs have a strong need for knowledgeable, credible partners who can help them manage risk and compliance obligations," said Todd Youngren, President of Avenu™. "Preparing them to become fully compliant is a critical, intensive element of this process, and we are focusing our energy on getting that right. Following the beta stage, we anticipate that onboarding will be streamlined into a 60-day process."
Youngren noted that at the end of the first quarter, Avenu™ had 10 fintechs queued up at various stages of progress, including four that have indicated they intend to move forward as soon as the beta process is complete. These prospects include entities that serve the domestic needs of foreign nationals and entities that serve the education and nonprofit industries. Avenu has another 36 fintechs that have signed up to be "in the queue," and 128 fintechs that have signed up to receive updates and are actively monitoring our progress.
In addition to serving fintechs, the Avenu™ team has a robust array of existing customers that include payment processors and money service businesses. These relationships have been integral in identifying the needs and services that fintechs need banks to provide in order to have a successful partnership. These relationships provide the Bank with additional noninterest income and a strong source of low-cost deposits that can be integrated into the Bank's traditional source of income generation, net interest margin. As a benchmark, Youngren noted, Avenu™ is favorably impacting profitability, with its customers providing $70 million in noninterest bearing deposits and $488,000 in noninterest income in the six months ended June 30, 2022.
Refer to our press release on October 25, 2021, for additional information on the Company's proprietary Avenu™ solution. If you are a fintech looking to add payments and deposits to your solution, go to Avenu.bank and join the queue today.
ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.
MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.
MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.
Contact: Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO
(703) 481-4567
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(In thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and due from banks
$
55,636
$
63,986
$
61,827
$
67,992
$
120,121
Federal funds sold
47,013
37,756
31,372
65,725
56,164
Total cash and cash equivalents
102,649
101,742
93,199
133,717
176,285
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
143,240
123,802
99,913
171,603
165,791
Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value
17,698
18,769
20,349
21,148
21,181
Restricted equity securities, at cost
16,485
17,209
15,609
9,972
9,994
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $12,982,
1,416,875
1,413,238
1,341,760
1,246,331
1,256,436
Premises and equipment, net
14,756
14,833
14,863
14,795
13,929
Other real estate owned, net
—
—
775
1,158
1,158
Accrued interest and other receivables
7,313
6,980
7,701
4,718
8,752
Computer software, net of amortization
4,956
3,906
2,493
1,165
—
Bank owned life insurance
36,742
36,492
36,241
35,987
35,736
Other assets
32,665
24,777
14,499
16,605
18,433
Total Assets
$
1,793,379
$
1,761,748
$
1,647,402
$
1,657,199
$
1,707,695
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
535,591
$
514,160
$
530,678
$
475,157
$
486,001
Interest bearing DDA deposits
99,223
76,286
69,232
63,622
68,028
Savings and NOW deposits
58,156
81,817
85,175
79,556
72,353
Money market deposits
231,207
301,842
267,730
310,776
310,303
Time deposits
575,950
460,839
459,148
485,255
528,247
Total deposits
1,500,127
1,434,944
1,411,963
1,414,366
1,464,932
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
—
40,000
—
—
—
Subordinated debt
72,047
71,955
29,294
40,635
40,576
Other liabilities
32,801
26,053
17,357
18,169
22,559
Total Liabilities
1,604,975
1,572,952
1,458,614
1,473,170
1,528,067
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock
27,263
27,263
27,263
27,263
27,263
Common stock
29,178
29,642
29,466
29,462
29,446
Capital surplus
64,822
66,798
67,668
67,152
66,667
Retained earnings
73,702
68,691
64,194
59,920
55,676
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(6,561)
(3,598)
197
232
576
Total Stockholders' Equity
188,404
188,796
188,788
184,029
179,628
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,793,379
$
1,761,748
$
1,647,402
$
1,657,199
$
1,707,695
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Year-to-Date
Three Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December
September
June 30,
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
$
34,639
$
31,049
$
17,954
$
16,685
$
15,532
$
15,162
$
15,257
Interest on investment securities
Taxable securities
758
592
401
357
327
318
332
Tax-exempt securities
535
535
263
272
283
267
265
Interest on federal funds sold
229
35
195
34
61
38
20
Total interest income
36,161
32,211
18,813
17,348
16,203
15,785
15,874
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits
170
110
105
65
59
60
55
Interest on savings and NOW deposits
79
89
42
37
38
38
47
Interest on money market deposits
270
497
151
119
127
148
220
Interest on time deposits
2,961
4,244
1,530
1,431
1,574
1,795
1,994
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank
83
—
52
31
—
—
—
Interest on subordinated debt
1,280
805
812
468
539
541
567
Total interest expense
4,843
5,745
2,692
2,151
2,337
2,582
2,883
Net interest income
31,318
26,466
16,121
15,197
13,866
13,203
12,991
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
1,280
(1,760)
480
800
295
290
(2,080)
Net interest income after provision
30,038
28,226
15,641
14,397
13,571
12,913
15,071
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Deposit account service charges
1,209
1,160
597
611
624
642
621
Bank owned life insurance income
500
395
250
251
253
252
218
Loan swap fee income
100
—
101
—
83
—
—
Net gain on held-to-maturity securities
4
3
4
—
3
—
—
Net gain (loss) on sale of loans
43
474
—
43
413
(40)
130
Other fee income
569
969
312
257
247
632
586
Total other income
2,425
3,001
1,264
1,162
1,623
1,486
1,555
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:
Salaries and employee benefits
11,152
9,430
5,604
5,548
5,029
4,847
4,663
Furniture and equipment expenses
1,316
1,026
659
657
726
716
500
Advertising and marketing
980
677
574
406
450
438
402
Occupancy expenses
693
693
352
341
449
399
387
Outside services
935
616
567
368
485
292
280
Administrative expenses
405
291
195
210
192
202
141
Other operating expenses
2,976
2,950
1,543
1,433
1,389
1,567
1,500
Total other expenses
18,457
15,683
9,494
8,963
8,720
8,461
7,873
Income before income tax expense
14,006
15,544
7,411
6,596
6,474
5,938
8,753
Income tax expense
2,654
2,969
1,481
1,173
1,660
1,155
1,627
Net Income
11,352
12,575
5,930
5,423
4,814
4,783
7,126
Preferred stock dividends
1,078
1,078
539
539
539
539
539
Net income available to common
$
10,274
$
11,497
$
5,391
$
4,884
$
4,275
$
4,244
$
6,587
Net income per common share, basic and
$
1.35
$
1.53
$
0.71
$
0.64
$
0.56
$
0.56
$
0.87
Weighted average number of common
7,611,303
7,535,061
7,575,484
7,647,519
7,595,062
7,571,214
7,546,452
UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL
(In thousands)
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021
Percentage
$ Amount
% of
$ Amount
% of
$ Amount
% of
Last 3
Last
LOANS:
Construction and land
$
358,062
25.0
%
$
344,605
24.1
%
$
328,480
25.8
%
3.9
%
9.0
%
Residential real estate loans
366,758
25.6
%
367,138
25.7
%
190,426
14.9
%
-0.1
%
92.6
%
Commercial real estate loans
599,683
41.8
%
588,004
41.1
%
503,514
39.5
%
2.0
%
19.1
%
Commercial industrial loans -
88,628
6.2
%
92,408
6.5
%
93,837
7.4
%
-4.1
%
-5.6
%
Commercial industrial loans - PPP
4,044
0.3
%
18,776
1.3
%
124,578
9.8
%
-78.5
%
-96.8
%
Consumer loans
17,223
1.1
%
19,711
1.3
%
33,643
2.6
%
-12.6
%
-48.8
%
Total Gross Loans
$
1,434,398
100.0
%
$
1,430,642
100.0
%
$
1,274,478
100.0
%
0.3
%
12.5
%
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(12,982)
(12,500)
(11,133)
Net deferred loan
(4,541)
(4,904)
(6,909)
Net Loans
$
1,416,875
$
1,413,238
$
1,256,436
DEPOSITS:
Non-interest bearing demand
$
535,591
35.7
%
$
514,160
35.8
%
$
486,001
33.2
%
4.2
%
10.2
%
Interest-bearing demand
Demand deposits
99,223
6.6
%
76,286
5.3
%
68,028
4.6
%
30.1
%
45.9
%
Savings and NOW deposits
58,156
3.9
%
81,817
5.7
%
72,353
4.9
%
-28.9
%
-19.6
%
Money market accounts
231,207
15.4
%
301,842
21.0
%
310,303
21.2
%
-23.4
%
-25.5
%
Certificates of deposit
383,340
25.6
%
292,978
20.4
%
303,769
20.7
%
30.8
%
26.2
%
Certificates of deposit less
192,610
12.8
%
167,861
11.8
%
224,478
15.4
%
14.7
%
-14.2
%
Total Deposits
$
1,500,127
100.0
%
$
1,434,944
100.0
%
$
1,464,932
100.0
%
4.5
%
2.4
%
BORROWINGS:
Federal Home Loan Bank
—
0.0
%
40,000
35.7
%
—
—
100.0
%
0.0
%
Subordinated debt
72,047
100.0
%
71,955
64.3
%
40,576
100.0
%
0.1
%
77.6
%
Total Borrowings
$
72,047
100.0
%
$
111,955
100.0
%
$
40,576
100.0
%
-35.6
%
77.6
%
Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
1,572,174
$
1,546,899
$
1,505,508
1.6
%
4.4
%
Core customer funding sources (1)
$
1,094,493
69.6
%
$
1,135,503
73.4
%
$
1,118,795
74.3
%
-3.6
%
-2.2
%
Brokered and listing service
405,634
25.8
%
299,441
19.4
%
346,137
23.0
%
35.5
%
17.2
%
Federal Home Loan Bank
—
0.0
%
40,000
2.6
%
—
—
100.0
%
0.0
%
Subordinated debt (3)
72,047
4.6
%
71,955
4.6
%
40,576
2.7
%
0.1
%
77.6
%
Total Funding Sources
$
1,572,174
100.0
%
$
1,546,899
100.0
%
$
1,505,508
100.0
%
1.6
%
4.4
%
(1)
Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts
(2)
Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts
(3)
Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
For the three months ended June 30,
For the three months ended June 30,
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
ASSETS:
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)(3)
$
1,434,877
$
17,954
5.02
%
$
1,302,722
$
15,257
4.70
%
Securities:
Taxable
73,153
401
2.20
%
54,810
332
2.43
%
Tax-exempt
38,507
333
3.47
%
36,010
335
3.74
%
Federal funds and interest-
98,326
195
0.80
%
245,257
20
0.03
%
Total interest earning
$
1,644,863
$
18,883
4.60
%
$
1,638,799
$
15,944
3.90
%
Other assets
65,225
69,950
Total assets
$
1,710,088
$
1,708,749
Liabilities and Stockholders'
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand
$
96,352
$
105
0.44
%
$
68,714
$
55
0.32
%
Savings and NOW deposits
62,588
42
0.27
%
71,747
47
0.26
%
Money market deposit
234,097
151
0.26
%
322,332
220
0.27
%
Time deposits
499,734
1,530
1.23
%
538,766
1,994
1.48
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
892,771
$
1,828
0.82
%
$
1,001,559
$
2,316
0.93
%
Federal funds purchased
1
—
—
1
—
—
Subordinated debt
72,009
812
4.52
%
39,716
567
5.73
%
FHLB borrowings
35,275
52
0.59
%
—
—
—
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,000,056
$
2,692
1.08
%
$
1,041,276
$
2,883
1.11
%
Demand deposits and other
521,130
491,857
Total liabilities
$
1,521,186
$
1,533,133
Stockholders' Equity
188,902
175,616
Total Liabilities and Stockholders'
$
1,710,088
$
1,708,749
Interest Rate Spread
3.52
%
2.84
%
Net Interest Income
$
16,191
$
13,061
Net Interest Margin
3.95
%
3.20
%
(1)
Includes loans classified as non-accrual
(2)
Includes average PPP balances of $11.4 million, related interest income of approximately $28,000, and $392,000 in PPP fees recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Includes average PPP balances of $161.8 million, related interest income of approximately $404,000, and $1.2 million in PPP fees recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2021
(3)
Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
(4)
Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%
(5)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
For the six months ended June 30, 2022
For the six months ended June 30, 2021
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
ASSETS:
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)(3)
$
1,406,457
$
34,639
4.97
%
$
1,311,085
$
31,049
4.78
%
Securities:
Taxable
73,283
758
2.09
%
54,100
592
2.21
%
Tax-exempt
39,023
677
3.50
%
36,247
677
3.77
%
Federal funds and interest-
91,081
229
0.51
%
219,648
35
0.03
%
Total interest earning
$
1,609,844
$
36,303
4.55
%
$
1,621,080
$
32,353
4.02
%
Other assets
76,387
70,337
Total assets
$
1,686,231
$
1,691,417
Liabilities and Stockholders'
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand
$
83,450
$
170
0.41
%
$
68,556
$
110
0.32
%
Savings and NOW deposits
72,617
79
0.22
%
70,875
89
0.25
%
Money market deposit
250,908
270
0.22
%
367,424
497
0.27
%
Time deposits
478,376
2,961
1.25
%
509,465
4,244
1.68
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
885,351
$
3,480
0.79
%
$
1,016,320
$
4,940
0.98
%
Federal funds and repos purchased
1
—
—
—
—
—
Subordinated debt
58,079
1,280
4.44
%
27,346
805
5.94
%
FHLB borrowings
36,215
83
0.46
%
—
—
—
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
979,646
$
4,843
1.00
%
$
1,043,666
$
5,745
1.11
%
Demand deposits and other
517,281
474,566
Total liabilities
$
1,496,927
$
1,518,232
Stockholders' Equity
189,304
173,185
Total Liabilities and Stockholders'
$
1,686,231
$
1,691,417
Interest Rate Spread
3.55
%
2.91
%
Net Interest Income
$
31,460
$
26,608
Net Interest Margin
3.94
%
3.31
%
(1)
Includes loans classified as non-accrual
(2)
Includes average PPP balances of $25.2 million, related interest income of approximately $126,000, and $1.7 million in PPP fees recognized for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Includes average PPP balances of $158.0 million, related interest income of approximately $790,000, and $2.8 million in PPP fees recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2021
(3)
Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
(4)
Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%
(5)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
At or For the Three
At or For the Six Months
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Per share Data and Shares Outstanding
Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)
$
0.71
$
0.87
$
1.35
$
1.53
Book value per common share
$
21.41
$
20.18
$
21.41
$
20.18
Tangible book value per common share(2)
$
20.75
$
20.18
$
20.75
$
20.18
Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)
7,575,484
7,546,452
7,611,303
7,535,061
Common shares outstanding at end of period
7,526,463
7,549,398
7,526,463
7,549,398
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.39
%
1.67
%
1.36
%
1.50
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
12.59
%
16.28
%
12.09
%
14.64
%
Return on average common equity (annualized)
13.38
%
17.81
%
12.79
%
15.89
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)
4.60
%
3.90
%
4.55
%
4.02
%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)
1.08
%
1.11
%
1.00
%
1.11
%
Net interest spread (FTE)(2)
3.52
%
2.84
%
3.55
%
2.91
%
Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)
3.95
%
3.20
%
3.94
%
3.31
%
Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets
0.30
%
0.37
%
0.29
%
0.36
%
Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)
2.23
%
1.85
%
2.21
%
1.87
%
Efficiency ratio(3)
54.61
%
54.12
%
54.70
%
53.22
%
Asset Quality
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)
366.10
%
346.23
%
366.10
%
346.23
%
Construction loans to total capital (5)
138.16
%
154.63
%
138.16
%
154.63
%
Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans
0.01
%
0.07
%
0.01
%
0.07
%
Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Non-accrual loans to total gross loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Other real estate owned
$
—
$
1,158
$
—
$
1,158
Non-performing assets
$
—
$
1,158
$
—
$
1,158
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.00
%
0.07
%
0.00
%
0.07
%
Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans
0.91
%
0.87
%
0.91
%
0.87
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets
N/A
9.61
N/A
9.61
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
(2)
$
2
$
(5)
$
(16)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)
Total risk-based capital ratio
16.23
%
16.25
%
16.23
%
16.25
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
15.42
%
15.40
%
15.42
%
15.40
%
Leverage ratio
14.34
%
11.78
%
14.34
%
11.78
%
Common equity tier 1 ratio
15.42
%
15.40
%
15.42
%
15.40
%
Other information
Closing stock price
$
22.77
$
22.58
$
22.77
$
22.58
Equity / assets
10.61
%
10.52
%
10.61
%
10.52
%
Average equity / average assets
11.05
%
10.28
%
11.23
%
10.24
%
Number of full time equivalent employees
146
129
146
129
# Full service branch offices
6
7
6
7
(1)
Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2022 are preliminary
(2)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
(3)
Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income
(4)
Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital
(5)
Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital
Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars In thousands)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net interest margin (FTE)
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
16,121
$
12,991
$
31,318
$
26,466
FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities
70
70
142
142
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
16,191
13,061
31,460
26,608
Average interest earning assets
1,644,863
1,638,799
1,609,844
1,621,080
Net interest margin (GAAP)
3.93
%
3.18
%
3.92
%
3.29
%
Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)
3.95
%
3.20
%
3.94
%
3.31
%
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Stockholders equity, adjusted
Total stockholders equity (GAAP)
$
188,404
$
179,628
$
188,404
$
179,628
Less: preferred stock
(27,263)
(27,263)
(27,263)
(27,263)
Total common stockholders equity (GAAP)
161,141
152,365
$
161,141
$
152,365
Less: intangible assets
4,956
—
4,956
—
Tangible common stockholders equity (non-GAAP)
156,185
152,365
156,185
152,365
Shares outstanding
7,526,463
7,549,398
7,526,463
7,549,398
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$
20.75
$
20.18
$
20.75
$
20.18
View original content to download multimedia:
