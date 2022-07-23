NATURE'S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC. ISSUES ALLERGY ALERT ON UNDECLARED MILK IN AIVIA WHEY PROTEIN + POWER HERBS MEAL REPLACEMENT SHAKES

 SALT LAKE CITY , July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Sunshine Products Inc. of Spanish Fork, UT is announcing that it initiated a voluntary recall of two AIVIA Whey Protein & Power Herbs meal replacement products because labels do not declare milk. Customers with a milk allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may experience a serious allergic reaction if they consume the affected product.

The AIVIA Whey Protein & Power Herbs products with the affected lot numbers and expiration dates were distributed between September 1, 2021, and July 20, 2022, throughout the United States via direct-to-consumer online sales and through independent distributors who sell product online or at independent health food stores.

US22711 - AIVIA Whey Protein + Power Herbs Chocolate
Net Wt. 1.35 lbs.

NSP LOT #

EXP Date

Batch #

001244188

19-May-23

10053964

001247878

8-Jun-23

10054936

001284080

16-Jan-24

10062979

001285198

25-Jan-24

10063351

US22712 - AIVIA Whey Protein + Power Herbs Vanilla Beans
Net Wt. 1.33 lbs.

NSP LOT #

EXP Date

Batch #

001244906

20-May-23

10053968

001247962

10-Jun-23

10054939

001283964

13-Jan-24

10062695

No illnesses or deaths have been reported to date.

Customers may choose to dispose of the product and receive a full product credit or continue to consume the product if they do not have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk.  Customers with affected products can contact the company by calling (800) 223-8225 between the hours of 9:00 and 5:00 p.m. MST, or email to productrecall@natr.com.

Nature's Sunshine cares about the wellbeing of our customers. As a result, we are taking every effort to individually notify affected consumers. We are making this announcement in case any affected products remain in commerce. This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Nature's Sunshine Products Inc.
Melissa Smith, 801-341-7900

