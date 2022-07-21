Love The New Subway Series? Prove It With a Tattoo and You Could Get Subway for Life

Subway offers superfans the ultimate chance to get subs for a month, a year or even a lifetime if they get a Subway Series tattoo at the one-day-only event in Las Vegas

MILFORD, Conn., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After debuting the Subway Series – the 12 best and most craveable sandwiches in company history – Subway is offering nine of its biggest fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make this all-star line-up a permanent part of their history, in more ways than one.

On July 27, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. PT, Subway is hosting a block party in Las Vegas at Bad Apple Tattoo (5640 W Charleston Blvd. B, Las Vegas, NV 89146), where nine superfans can get a real tattoo of the Subway Series logo from two-time Ink Master Champion DJ Tambe or a member of his team. Depending on the size and location of the tattoo, fans can earn:

Subs for a month: 2" x 2" tattoo on wrist, bicep or foot

Subs for a year: 3" x 3" tattoo on shoulder blade, forearm or calf

Subs for life: "The Footlong," a 12" x 12" tattoo on sternum or back

"Tattoos hold a special meaning for my customers, they come to me to celebrate the things they love the most or to commemorate a major moment in their lives," said DJ Tambe, tattoo artist. "Whether that's the first time trying the Subway Series, or simply eternal love for Subway, I'm here to make that a permanent part of their lives and something to showcase."

Subway will offer nine tattoos during the six-hour event, while supplies last. They include one 12 x 12 tattoo and a combined maximum of eight 3" x 3" or 2" x 2" tattoos to eligible adults who are 21+ on a first-come, first-serve and walk-in only basis. Subway superfans can line up to get tattoos starting on Wednesday, July 27, at 8 a.m. PT, with last call for the 12" x 12" tattoo at 1 p.m. PT, and 3 p.m. PT for the 3" x 3" and 2" x 2" tattoos. Full terms can be found at Subway.com/en-us/SubwaySeriesForLife.

For those not getting tattoos, Subway's block party has plenty of fun in the shade, including free 6-inch sandwiches from the all-new Subway Series menu, a DJ and dance floor, a graffiti artist creating a mural throughout the day and more. Fans who wish to show their love for Subway in a less permanent way can get an airbrush tattoo as well.

The Subway Series was unveiled on July 5, and is available nationwide. The new sandwiches are ordered by name or number to let guests stand back and relax as Subway's Sandwich Artists take care of the rest. The Subway Series release marks the biggest change to Subway's menu and ordering experience in its nearly 60-year history – continuing the brand's Eat Fresh® Refresh transformation journey, which began last summer with more than 20 new and refreshed ingredients.

About Subway® Restaurants

As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries in more than 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway® franchisees – a network that includes more than 20,000 dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2022 Subway IP LLC

Offer is available to individuals who are legal permanent residents of the fifty (50) U.S. (and DC) who are 21 years of age & older. Offer begins at 11:00 AM PT and ends at 5:00 PM PT on 7/27/22, or while supplies last, whichever comes first. Due to the nature of this Program (and the time required to create a tattoo) a maximum of one (1) 12"x12" tattoo will be offered and a combined maximum of eight (8) 3"x3" and 2"x2" tattoos will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Participants must sign a release, and agree to Bad Apple Tattoo's Shop Policy, prior to being tattooed. Subs for a month to be awarded as a $372 gift card. Subs for a year to be awarded as $4,380 worth of Subway gift cards. Subs for life awarded as $50,000 worth of Subway gift cards. Limit one (1) Gift per Participant. Sponsor does not guarantee the availability of any tattoo artist. Subject to the full terms available at Subway.com/en-us/SubwaySeriesForLife.

