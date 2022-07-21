BURNHAM HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FIRST HALF RESULTS AND DECLARES DIVIDEND

LANCASTER, Pa., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA), the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems) for residential, commercial and industrial applications, today reported its financial results for the six months ended July 3, 2022 and announced a quarterly common stock dividend.
Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s financial performance in the first half of 2022 included the following:
- Net sales increased by approximately 20% for the second quarter and first half of 2022 versus 2021 as demand remained strong across both the residential and commercial businesses.
- Gross profit was 14.5% and 10.0% for the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, primarily as the result of pricing actions to offset inflation. Year to date gross profit was 15.2% and 13.0% for 2022 and 2021, respectively.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses were up year over year but remained flat as a percentage of sales at approximately 17% for the second quarter and first half of 2022 versus 2021.
- Net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.1 million compared to net loss of $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. First half 2022 net loss was $1.8 million versus first half 2021 net loss of $3.1 million. Material inflation and staffing challenges continue to impact profitability. Rising interest rates and higher debt levels resulted in higher interest expense versus the same period last year.
For the first half of 2022, sales of residential products increased by 20.5% while sales of commercial products increased by 18.7% compared to the first half of 2021. We are seeing strong momentum from incoming orders as both the residential and commercial backlogs have increased by $12.6 million and $9.9 million versus the prior year, respectively.
As we've noted in several of our recent financial results releases, profitability continues to be pressured by significant challenges in hiring and retaining qualified employees as well as multiple supply chain issues. Production capacity and efficiencies continue to be hampered by parts availability and shortages of critical materials. Appropriate pricing actions have been taken across all subsidiaries in response to continuing inflationary pressures. Although there are signs of improvement, we remain diligent and ready to respond to continued instability and uncertainty in the greater macro-economic environment.
The Company's balance sheet continues to be strong, with adequate levels of working capital to support current and future business opportunities. Long-term debt of $37.8 million was $5.2 million higher than last year, with the increase mostly attributable to inflationary pressures impacting working capital needs. The increase versus December 31, 2021 is consistent with past years due to the seasonality and operating cycle of our business.
At its meeting on July 21, 2022, the Burnham Holdings, Inc. Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.22 per share payable August 17, 2022, with a record date of August 11, 2022.
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 3,
June 27,
July 3,
June 27,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
$ 52,500
$ 43,553
$ 104,938
$ 87,556
Cost of goods sold
44,906
39,185
88,984
76,193
Gross profit
7,594
4,368
15,954
11,363
Selling, general and administrative expenses
8,680
7,519
17,718
15,166
Operating loss
(1,086)
(3,151)
(1,764)
(3,803)
Other expense:
Non-service related pension credit
107
131
213
262
Investment loss net of interest income
(85)
45
(218)
(4)
Interest expense
(330)
(246)
(605)
(431)
Other expense
(308)
(70)
(610)
(173)
Loss before income taxes
(1,394)
(3,221)
(2,374)
(3,976)
Income tax benefit
(321)
(740)
(546)
(914)
Net loss
$ (1,073)
$ (2,481)
$ (1,828)
$ (3,062)
Loss per share (Note 1)
Basic
$ (0.23)
$ (0.54)
$ (0.40)
$ (0.67)
Diluted
$ (0.23)
$ (0.54)
$ (0.40)
$ (0.67)
Cash dividends per share
$ 0.22
$ 0.22
$ 0.44
$ 0.44
The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
July 3,
December 31,
June 27,
ASSETS
2022
2021
2021
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 5,857
$ 5,654
$ 6,083
Trade accounts receivable, less allowances
19,933
24,920
22,797
Inventories
63,427
51,066
53,235
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,857
4,717
4,547
Total Current Assets
94,074
86,357
86,662
Property, plant and equipment, net
57,828
57,496
56,516
Operating lease assets
1,997
2,065
2,410
Other assets, net (Note 4)
22,901
21,551
12,200
Total Assets
$ 176,800
$ 167,469
$ 157,788
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable & accrued expenses
$ 29,349
$ 33,429
$ 23,805
Current portion of long-term liabilities
152
152
147
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
824
765
749
Total Current Liabilities
30,325
34,346
24,701
Long-term debt
37,775
21,843
32,566
Operating lease liabilities
1,173
1,300
1,661
Other postretirement liabilities (Notes 4 and 5)
6,068
6,062
5,318
Deferred income taxes (Note 4)
8,972
8,753
6,721
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred Stock
530
530
530
Class A Common Stock
3,623
3,615
3,606
Class B Convertible Common Stock
1,321
1,329
1,338
Additional paid-in capital
16,564
16,317
16,286
Retained earnings
109,668
113,582
111,520
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (Note 4)
(21,291)
(22,260)
(28,510)
Treasury stock, at cost
(17,928)
(17,948)
(17,949)
Total Stockholders' Equity
92,487
95,165
86,821
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 176,800
$ 167,469
$ 157,788
The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
July 3,
June 27,
2022
2021
Net loss
$ (1,828)
$ (3,062)
Depreciation and amortization
2,388
2,257
Pension and postretirement liabilities expense
86
87
Contributions to pension trust (Note 5)
-
(375)
Other net adjustments
(549)
(328)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(11,224)
(3,826)
Net cash (used) / provided by operating activities
(11,127)
(5,247)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(2,797)
(6,530)
Net proceeds from borrowings
15,946
13,966
Proceeds from stock option exercise and treasury activity, net
267
186
Dividends paid
(2,086)
(2,051)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 203
$ 324
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
$ 5,654
$ 5,759
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
203
324
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 5,857
$ 6,083
The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Class B
Accumulated
Class A
Convertible
Additional
Other
Treasury
Preferred
Common
Common
Paid-in
Retained
Comprehensive
Stock,
Stockholders'
Stock
Stock
Stock
Capital
Earnings
Loss
at Cost
Equity
Balance at December 31, 2021
$ 530
$ 3,615
$ 1,329
$ 16,317
$ 113,582
$ (22,260)
$ (17,948)
$ 95,165
Exercise of stock options
-
-
-
37
-
-
3
40
Cash dividends declared:
Common stock - ($0.22 per share)
-
-
-
-
(1,011)
-
-
(1,011)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(755)
-
-
(755)
Other comprehensive income,
net of tax ($211)
-
-
-
-
-
751
-
751
Balance at April 3, 2022
$ 530
$ 3,615
$ 1,329
$ 16,354
$ 111,816
$ (21,509)
$ (17,945)
$ 94,190
Exercise of stock options
-
-
-
210
-
-
17
227
Conversion of common stock
-
8
(8)
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends declared:
Preferred stock - 6%
-
-
-
-
(9)
-
-
(9)
Common stock - ($0.22 per share)
-
-
-
-
(1,066)
-
-
(1,066)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(1,073)
-
-
(1,073)
Other comprehensive income,
net of tax ($65)
-
-
-
-
-
218
-
218
Balance at July 3, 2022
$ 530
$ 3,623
$ 1,321
$ 16,564
$ 109,668
$ (21,291)
$ (17,928)
$ 92,487
Class B
Accumulated
Class A
Convertible
Additional
Other
Treasury
Preferred
Common
Common
Paid-in
Retained
Comprehensive
Stock,
Stockholders'
Stock
Stock
Stock
Capital
Earnings
Loss
at Cost
Equity
Balance at December 31, 2020
$ 530
$ 3,560
$ 1,384
$ 16,115
$ 116,633
$ (29,043)
$ (17,964)
$ 91,215
Conversion of common stock
-
5
(5)
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends declared:
Common stock - ($0.22 per share)
-
-
-
-
(1,004)
-
-
(1,004)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(581)
-
-
(581)
Other comprehensive income,
net of tax ($166)
-
-
-
-
-
556
-
556
Balance at March 28, 2021
$ 530
$ 3,565
$ 1,379
$ 16,115
$ 115,048
$ (28,487)
$ (17,964)
$ 90,186
Exercise of stock options
-
-
-
171
-
-
15
186
Conversion of common stock
-
41
(41)
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends declared:
Preferred stock - 6%
-
-
-
-
(9)
-
-
(9)
Common stock - ($0.22 per share)
-
-
-
-
(1,038)
-
-
(1,038)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(2,481)
-
-
(2,481)
Other comprehensive income,
net of tax ($7)
-
-
-
-
-
(23)
-
(23)
Balance at June 27, 2021
$ 530
$ 3,606
$ 1,338
$ 16,286
$ 111,520
$ (28,510)
$ (17,949)
$ 86,821
The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.
Notes To Financial Statements:
(1)
Basic earnings per share are based upon weighted average shares outstanding for the period. Diluted earnings per share
assume the conversion of outstanding rights into common stock.
(2)
Common stock outstanding at July 3, 2022 includes 3,284,977 of Class A shares and 1,321,404 of Class B shares.
(3)
Mark-to-Market adjustments are a result of changes (non-cash) in the fair value of interest rate agreements. These
agreements are used to exchange the interest rate stream on variable rate debt for payments indexed to a fixed interest
rate. These non-operational, non-cash charges reverse themselves over the term of the agreements.
(4)
Accounting rules require that the funded status of pension and other postretirement benefits be recognized as a non-cash
asset or liability, as the case may be, on the balance sheet. As of December 31, 2021, plan assets exceeded projected
benefit obligations (asset) while as of December 31, 2020, projected benefit obligations exceeded plan assets (liability).
The resulting non-cash presentation on the balance sheet is reflected in "Other assets, net" or "Other postretirement
liabilities", "Deferred income taxes", and "Accumulated other comprehensive loss", a non-cash subsection of
"Stockholders' Equity" (See Note 10 of the 2021 Annual Report for more details).
(5)
For the first half of 2021, the Company made voluntary pre-tax contributions of $0.375 million to its defined benefit
pension plan. This payment increased the trust assets available for benefit payments (reducing "Other postretirement
liabilities") and did not impact the Statement of Income. No contribution was needed in the first half of 2022 due
to the funded status of the plan.
(6)
Unaudited results, forward looking statements, and certain significant estimates and risks. This note has been
expanded to include items discussed in detail within the 2021 Annual Report.
Unaudited Results and Forward Looking Statements. The accompanying unaudited financial statements
contain all adjustments that are necessary for a fair presentation of results for such periods and are consistent with policies
and procedures employed in the audited year-end financial statements. These consolidated financial statements should be
read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the period ended December 31, 2021. Statements other than historical
facts included or referenced in this Report are forward-looking statements subject to certain risks, trends, and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. We undertake no duty to update
or revise these forward-looking statements.
Certain Significant Estimates and Risks. Certain estimates are determined using historical information along with
assumptions about future events. Changes in assumptions for items such as warranties, pensions, medical cost trends,
employment demographics and legal actions, as well as changes in actual experience, could cause these estimates to
change. Specific risks, such as those included below, are discussed in the Company's Quarterly and Annual Reports
in order to provide regular knowledge of relevant matters. Estimates and related reserves are more fully explained in the
2021 Annual Report.
Retirement Plans: The Company maintains a non-contributory defined benefit pension plan, covering both union and
non-union employees, that has been closed to new hires for a number of years. Benefit accrual ceased in 2009, or earlier
depending on the employee group, with the exception of a limited, closed group of union production employees. While not
100% frozen, these actions were taken to protect benefits for retirees and eligible employees, and have materially reduced
the growth of the pension liability. Lancaster Metal Manufacturing, a Company subsidiary, also contributes to a separate
union-sponsored multiemployer defined benefit pension plan that covers its collective bargaining employees. Variables
such as future market conditions, investment returns, and employee experience could affect results.
Medical Health Coverage: The Company and its subsidiaries are self-insured for most of the medical health insurance
Retiree Health Benefits: The Company pays a fixed annual amount that assists a specific group of retirees in purchasing
Insurance: The Company and its subsidiaries maintain insurance to cover product liability, general liability, workers'
Warranty Litigation, Class Action: In 2010, two of the Company's subsidiaries were served with a class action lawsuit
General Litigation, including Asbestos: In the normal course of business, certain subsidiaries of the Company have been named, and
amounted to $42 million and $6 million, respectively, before offsets, filed post-trial motions and appeals seeking to reduce and/or overturn
Litigation Expense, Settlements, and Defense: The 2022 first half charges for all uninsured litigation of every kind, were $130,000.
Permitting Activities (excluding environmental): The Company's subsidiaries are engaged in various matters with respect to
Environmental Matters: The operations of the Company's subsidiaries are subject to a variety of Federal, State, and local
As with all manufacturing operations in the United States, the Company's subsidiaries can potentially be responsible for response actions at
