Anavia Introduces New Sets of Pet Portrait Necklace As Pet Memorial Gift Idea

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New sets of personalized Pet Portrait Necklace and Pet Memorial Gift collections are released by Anavia Jewelry & Gifts Inc., a Greater Los Angeles company specialized in designing and crafting jewelry.

These collections of Personalized Pet Portrait Necklaces are carefully designed, stunning engravings of animal portraits on round necklace pendants. Customers can choose up to three pendants on one necklace and three-color tones of silver, gold, and rose gold, with optional name engravings. The pieces are made of surgical-level stainless steel, which means no tarnish, no rust, and no color change, and are completely safe for sensitive skin.

Packaged as a high-quality gift set, they fit perfectly for all occasions and holidays like Valentine's Day, birthdays, or Christmas. Every component for the gift is included, including a small greeting card and a jewelry box, complete with a light gray silk-like pouch that will definitely amaze your loved ones.

Anavia personalizied Pet Portrait Necklace is available to buy now for $18.99USD via Amazon.

Anavia Unisex Kids Stainless Steel Personalized Pet Portrait Necklace, Handmade Pet Memorial Gift, Round Disc Photo Engraved, Dog, Cat for Animal Lover (PRNewswire)

Unique Gift Idea

The Personalized Pet Portrait Necklace can be a perfect gift for your animal-loving friends or a wonderful treat for yourself as a way to cherish the memory of your fur family that always occupies a special place in your heart. Many of our customers send us thankful messages showing their deep appreciation for how our memorial jewelry fosters strong bonds with their lost furry companions.

About Anavia Jewelry & Gifts, Inc.

Anavia Jewelry & Gifts, Inc. is a unique and modern jewelry and gift company that focuses on designing and crafting gifts for every special moment of happiness and love. We sincerely thank you for your time reviewing our new designs and innovative ideas that have made Anavia a first-choice for embedding memories and emotional bonds in stainless steel jewelry.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anavia Jewelry Gifts, Inc.