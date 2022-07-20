Delinea and Authomize Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand and Enhance Cloud Identity Security Controls

The combined zero-trust authorization approach to security improves customers' identity security posture for privileged identities and entitlements for cloud and SaaS applications

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and TEL AVIV, Israel, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, and Authomize , a leading provider of Cloud Identity and Access Security, today announced a strategic partnership to co-sell their products. When combined with available integrations, this robust solution provides consistent privileged access security across multiple cloud infrastructures and SaaS applications through a Zero Trust approach.

In their race to the cloud, organizations have lost critical visibility and control over their identity and access privileges to sensitive assets. This leaves them dependent upon a fragmented assortment of highly siloed controls that are poorly suited to provide the comprehensive security necessary to enforce least privilege across cloud environments. According to research from Authomize , less than 10% of privileged roles and 37% of admins are active based on a study of organizations between one and ten thousand employees. These unused privileges increase risks associated with privilege creep and excessive privileges that open the door to exploitation of credential abuse and exposure.

Authomize builds on its extensive capabilities and experience across cloud infrastructure environments to continuously secure the entire development stack. It achieves full-stack cloud access security by providing granular cross-stack visibility across Cloud Service Providers and developer-critical SaaS apps such as GitHub. Authomize tracks all identities, assets, and privileged access usage to provide comprehensive, actionable understanding of the cloud identity and the access layer that enables organizations to ensure security in every environment.

"Our partnership with Authomize furthers our commitment to ensure that our customers' cloud and SaaS environments remain secure by protecting sensitive cloud-native identities and entitlements," said Ram Venkatachalam, Head of Strategy and Business Development at Delinea. "Authomize extends Delinea's privileged access management capabilities with even more visibility over privileges in cloud infrastructure and adds a critical layer of continuous security."

Delinea and Authomize have partnered to create joint use cases which will enable organizations to gain better control over who can access cloud applications and services. By deploying both products together, organizations can securely store credentials while automating access governance, thus reducing credential theft and lateral movement in all cloud environments including Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and more.

"We are excited to bring our full-stack CIEM, SaaS security, and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) capabilities to Delinea's industry-recognized privileged access management solution," said Dotan Bar Noy, CEO of Authomize. "This partnership with Delinea is the latest step in bringing a critical layer of security to our amazing, growing partner network, adding significant and needed value to Authomize and Delinea's joint customers."

Delinea's suite of modern PAM solutions provides the baseline of secure access to IaaS and SaaS environments, empowering organizations to securely manage their credentials and access throughout their cloud applications and services. Authomize delivers a protective layer of security for cloud identities that continuously monitors access, validating, alerting, and providing actionable insights to remediate risks and secure all applications and cloud services. Named by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for Identity-First Security, Authomize brings a range of capabilities for addressing identity and access security use cases, including its robust Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) solutions that are critical for securing access privileges in infrastructure services like Azure and AWS.

By using both products together, Delinea and Authomize customers gain the capability for just-enough and just-in-time access to cloud resources, resulting in an ideal cybersecurity posture with zero standing privileges that significantly reduces risk due to excess privileges.

Authomize solutions will be available to purchase through Delinea starting in August 2022. For more information about Delinea, visit delinea.com .

