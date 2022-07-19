Mackenzie Investments Becomes First North American Cohort to Participate in the Investments & Wealth Institute's New Private Markets Course

Partnership solidifies Mackenzie's leadership in the Canadian alternative investments space and reinforces ongoing commitment to education and accessibility

DENVER and TORONTO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Investments & Wealth Institute ("the Institute") today announced that Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie"), one of Canada's leading asset managers, has become the first financial services cohort in North America to officially participate in their new Private Markets for Advisors training course, launched in May 2022.

The course covers the key strategies of private equity, private credit and real assets and offers insights into private markets products, topics and investment approaches by combining high-quality educational content with real-world applications from industry-leading experts.

"As advisors seek alternative sources of return and income, broader diversification and tools to fight inflation, alternative investments are becoming increasingly attractive," said Sean R. Walters, CAE®, CEO, Investments & Wealth Institute. "This certificate program was designed for investment professionals who wish to evolve their practices by learning how to provide access to private market solutions. We're thrilled that Mackenzie is taking an education-first approach to help expand access to alternative investments for Canadians looking to pursue more sophisticated investment opportunities."

With a focus on continuing to build expertise in the private markets space, Mackenzie's front-line sales team will be required to complete the course and earn a certificate or a continuing education credit. They will learn from private markets subject-matter experts, who will share their hands-on experience, helping to increase understanding and improve practical application of private markets investments.

"Mackenzie's on a mission to make alternatives more accessible to Canadian investors and the private markets space is one of the fasting growing and most important within the category," said Gary Chateram, Mackenzie's Co-head of Retail Distribution and Co-Chair, Investment & Wealth Institute Canadian Advisory Board. "We believe having trained private markets professionals will be a benefit to helping advisors and is essential to growing alternatives in Canada. The knowledge and insights our people will absorb will play an important role as we continue to educate advisors and investors alike about the important role alternatives can play in portfolio construction."

For information on the Investments & Wealth Institute's Private Markets for Advisors course, please visit: https://investmentsandwealth.org/private-markets-for-advisors. For more information on Mackenzie Investments and its alternative investment offerings, please visit: https://www.mackenzieinvestments.com/en/investments/by-asset-class/alternative-investments

About the Investments & Wealth Institute

Founded in 1985, the Investments & Wealth Institute is the premier professional association, education provider, and standards body for financial advisors. Through its award-winning events, publications, courses, and acclaimed certifications — Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®), Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®), and Retirement Management Advisor® (RMA®) — the Institute delivers Ivy League-quality, highly practical education to more than 20,000 practitioners annually in over 40 countries. Members of the Institute include the industry's most successful investment consultants, advanced financial planners, and private wealth managers who embrace excellence and ethics in applying a broad set of knowledge and skills in their daily work with clients.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $184.7 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

