Bruce Wood Dance, Dallas' Premier Contemporary Dance Company, Appoints Elizabeth Van Vleck as Associate Executive Director and Announces Programming for 2022-2023 Season

With a long and multifaceted career in dance, Elizabeth Van Vleck joins Bruce Wood Dance to deepen its community impact, ensure its longevity, and expand its reach on the national stage.

DALLAS, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruce Wood Dance , Dallas' premier contemporary dance company, announced today the appointment of Elizabeth Van Vleck as associate executive director. Van Vleck brings to the company a lifetime of experience in dance as a performer, teaching artist, choreographer, répétiteur, administrator, and fundraiser. She has worked with some of the world's most prestigious dance companies and institutions, including Shapiro & Smith Dance, New York City Ballet, National Dance Institute, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, CalArts, Diavolo, BODYTRAFFIC, and Dallas' own TITAS DANCE/UNBOUND.

Slip Zone choreographed by Joy Bollinger | Photo: Sharen Bradford (PRNewswire)

In her role as associate executive director, Van Vleck will oversee the company's national touring program, strengthen connections and partnerships across the country, and expand community impact initiatives including masterclasses, workshops, and educational engagement programs.

"Elizabeth's passion for dance, vast experience, and strong reputation in the dance world makes her the perfect person to help take Bruce Wood Dance to the next level and inspire new audiences around the globe," said Gayle Halperin, executive director of Bruce Wood Dance. "We are thrilled to have her on board as we enter this exciting next chapter for the company. I know her experience across all aspects of dance will be invaluable as we continue to build on our successes, ensure the company's longevity, and impact generations to come."

Led by artistic director Joy Bollinger, one of D Magazine's 78 Women Who Make Dallas Great, Bruce Wood Dance continues to build an emotionally powerful and visually stunning repertory that is reminding audiences in Dallas and beyond of the power of dance to entertain, enrich, and heal. Coming out of the pandemic, the company is renewing its mission to create unique and powerful programming focused on the human and societal issues that affect our world. Van Vleck will help expand this mission.

The Bruce Wood Dance 2022-2023 Season features the following productions:

Homecoming— Bruce Wood Dance returns to Fort Worth, Texas on September 17, 2022 for one night only at the W. E. Scott Theatre. The performance features two nationally- acclaimed works by Bruce Wood— RED and Lovett! . Tickets are on sale at BruceWoodDance_Homecoming.Eventbrite.com .



Awake — November 18+19 , 2022 the company premieres Dvořák Serenade by Lar Lubovitch at Moody Performance Hall. Lubovitch has been named "one of the ten best choreographers in the world" by The New York Times .





Dallas Spring Arts Festival , co-produced by Bruce Wood Dance and The Dallas Conservatory, kicks off Dallas Arts Month on April 8, 2023 . This free, family-friendly festival at Klyde Warren Park features a diverse range of music and dance for all to enjoy.





A Spring Concerto , featuring repertoire from Lar Lubovitch, takes place April 29, 2023 at Moody Performance Hall.





Grace—three performances at Moody Performance Hall June 9-11, 2023 feature two world premieres: one by award-winning artist Ben Needham-Wood and one by Bruce Wood Dance artistic director Joy Bollinger .

For more information about Bruce Wood Dance, visit brucewooddance.org .

About Bruce Wood Dance

Bruce Wood Dance is a leading contemporary dance company in the U.S. with a mission to harness the power of dance to entertain, enrich, and heal. The company has been called a "shining star" by Arts and Culture Texas and is consistently recognized as the Best Dance Company by D Magazine and the Best of Dallas Voice. Bruce Wood Dance was founded in 2010 by nationally acclaimed artistic director and choreographer Bruce Wood®, who tragically passed away in 2014. The company has performed across Texas, at the Joyce Theater for the 2020 American Dance Platform in New York City, and at Jacob's Pillow's Inside/Out Performance Series. Bruce Wood Dance has been on the Texas Commission on the Arts Touring Roster since 2016.

Bruce Wood Dance (PRNewswire)

