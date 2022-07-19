Boeing and Aviation Capital Group Announce Order for 12 737-8 Jets

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG) today at the Farnborough International Airshow announced the aircraft lessor is growing its 737 MAX portfolio with an order for 12 additional 737-8 jets. As the travel market recovers, ACG is increasing its 737-8 offering to meet airline demand for modern, fuel-efficient, and sustainable operations. The order was previously unidentified on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website.

"This latest incremental 737 MAX order allows ACG to offer highly fuel-efficient airplanes to our airline customers around the world," said Mahoko Hara, ACG Executive Chair. "These additional 737 MAX aircraft will help position ACG's order book for a recovery in air traffic coming out of the pandemic."

Today's announcement will see ACG expand its 737 MAX order book to 34 airplanes, building upon an order for nine 737-8s in May 2022. Boeing is seeing strong market demand for the 737 MAX family, with more than 1,000 gross orders across all models since late 2020.

"The 737 MAX family strengthens ACG's narrowbody portfolio, providing operators with excellent fuel efficiency and flexibility across different networks," said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "Topping up with additional 737-8s positions ACG well to respond to growing airline demand. We look forward to more opportunities to expand our relationship to support ACG and their customers."

The 737-8 is a member of the 737 MAX family, which is designed to offer more fuel efficiency, reliability, and flexibility in the single-aisle market. The airplane can fly 3,550 nautical miles – about 600 miles farther than its predecessor – allowing airlines to offer new and more direct routes for passengers. Compared to the airplanes it replaces, the 737-8 also delivers superior efficiency, using 20% less fuel and significantly reducing CO 2 emissions and operating costs.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world's premier full-service aircraft asset managers with over 450 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of March 31, 2022, which are leased to approximately 85 airlines in approximately 45 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.

