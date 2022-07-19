Animal Dermatology Group Expands Into Florida With The Opening of Animal Dermatology Clinic - Bradenton

IRVINE, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Dermatology Group (ADG), announced its expansion into the Florida market with the opening of Animal Dermatology Clinic – Bradenton. Dr. Brian Scott has joined the company to lead ADG's veterinary dermatology specialty care at the new facility.

Dr. Scott is a graduate of the Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine and undertook his dermatology residency with the American College of Veterinary Dermatology (ACVD) at McKeever Dermatology Clinic in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, achieving Diplomate status with the ACVD in 2011. As a board certified veterinary dermatologist, Dr. Scott has practiced in Texas and most recently Florida, while also lecturing extensively throughout the US and internationally. Prior to pursuing his true passion as a specialist in veterinary dermatology, Dr. Scott practiced veterinary medicine for 20 years at his highly successful AAHA-accredited companion animal clinic in Central Florida.

"I'm excited to join my many friends and colleagues at ADG," said Dr. Scott, "It's an opportunity to work in a dynamic, collaborative environment practicing innovative veterinary dermatology alongside leaders in the field."

Animal Dermatology Clinic – Bradenton, a state-of-the art facility featuring the latest diagnostics and therapies for the management of chronic and acute skin and ear conditions pets, is ADG's first veterinary dermatology specialty practice in Florida. This follows recent ADG expansion into New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. ADG intends to continue their robust growth efforts as part of our ongoing mission to help make unsurpassed veterinary dermatology care available to pet owners throughout the country.

"We are proud to add Dr. Scott's expertise and leadership to our team," added Steve Mrha, CEO of ADG. "With our new medical facility in Bradenton, we look forward to partnering with referring veterinarians throughout the area to provide cutting edge testing and treatment techniques in veterinary dermatology that will enhance the quality of life for our patients and clients on the Gulf Coast of Florida."

Animal Dermatology Group ("ADG") is the largest veterinary dermatology business in the U.S., providing the highest quality care to pets with acute and chronic skin conditions. ADG has over 50 veterinarians supporting more than 40 primary and satellite locations where its specialists are actively involved in providing clinical care, research and academic training. For more information, please visit www.animaldermatology.com.

