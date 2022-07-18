USHER'S NEW LOOK ANNOUNCES 2022 DISRUPTIVATOR SUMMIT AT ATLANTA'S EMORY UNIVERSITY JULY 20-22

NATION'S LEADING YOUTH DEVELOPMENT FOUNDATION TO CONVENE THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STUDENT CONFERENCE IN ITS 23-YEAR HISTORY

ATLANTA, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Usher's New Look (UNL) the nation's leading philanthropic organization dedicated to empowering underserved youth, today announced its 2022 Disruptivator Summit: The Power of You. The three-day conference, presented by Cisco, will take place July 20-22 at Emory University. More than 250 students are expected to participate in UNL's annual global youth conference, offering training, mentorship, and practical tools to help prepare them for future leadership roles. The 2022 Disruptivator Summit is the most comprehensive in the 23-year history of UNL, founded by musical artist and philanthropist Usher Raymond IV. Since 1999, UNL has helped transform the lives of more than 55,000 youth. With 42 million adolescents in the U.S. representing 13 per cent of the population1, UNL provides critical resources for youth disproportionately affected by poverty and educational inequality.

Usher’s New Look, the nation’s leading youth development foundation, is convening its annual Disruptivator Summit at Emory University in Atlanta, July 20-22. More than 250 students are expected to attend. (PRNewswire)

"UNL's 2022 Disruptivator Summit represents the cornerstone of our programming," says Careshia Moore, president and CEO of Usher's New Look. "We are providing a platform for students to 'disruptivate' the issues affecting them by offering new approaches, solutions and opportunities for them to excel. We're excited to welcome our students in person after a two-year hiatus. They represent the future and the very best of us all."

2022 UNL Disruptivator Summit Highlights

The 2022 Disruptivator Summit is presented by Cisco with major support from Travelers, presenting sponsor of UNL's Moguls-In-Training Retreat being held simultaneously at Emory for college students. The Moguls in Training Retreat is convened annually to provide professional and personal development. Travelers will host the 40 participating students with excursions, career exploration workshops and a diversity fair providing insights about career opportunities with the company. Morgan Stanley is the sponsor of UNL's E-sports excursion for over 50 students. Ford Motor Company Fund and Truist are providing Summit and core programmatic support. Southwest Airlines is the official airline.

"UNL's Disruptivator Summit comes at an important juncture in the nation's history, where young people are facing more challenges than ever," adds Ms. Moore. "Our sponsors make our work possible, and their support is tangible and impactful. This year's sponsors represent an array of American corporations – technology, insurance, financial services, retail and aviation – all committed to making a difference in meaningful ways."

"We're honored to collaborate with Usher's New Look on the 2022 Disruptivator Summit – a wonderful and important event aimed at shaping the next generation of leaders and innovators," adds Sandra L. Richards, Head of Global Sports & Entertainment and Segment Sales & Engagement at Morgan Stanley. "There is no greater investment in our future than by empowering today's youth to be their best selves."

During the Summit, students will be immersed in experiential activities based on their career interests. Keynote speakers will lead discussions on topics such as Finding Your Power and Making Your Way. Students will be challenged to discover ways to use their "spark" to chart their own paths in all areas of their lives. The signature Disruptivator's Ball will feature live performances.

The Summit will address holistic wellness with a meditative experience, and a panel sharing insights about coping and managing one's well-being. Breakout sessions on college and career-preparation, and a financial literacy workshop, will also be held. A networking luncheon will enable students to connect with industry leaders and college admission representatives. Shaniece Cole, the actress Access Hollywood reporter, will serve as Host of the Disruptivator Summit.

In 23 years, UNL has touched the lives of young people from more than 25 countries. UNL's programming year consists of a Leadership Academy, Disruptivator Clubs at high schools and organizations across the country, and Financial Literacy workshops. The Disruptivator Summit enables UNL to dedicate three solid days to working with students to offer them the tools they need to return to their communities uplifted, inspired and empowered.

About Usher's New Look

Usher's New Look, founded by Usher Raymond IV in 1999, is on a mission to transform the lives of underserved youth through a 10-year program that develops passion-driven, global leaders. UNL's peer-to-peer program model and curriculum provides Access, Awareness and Empowerment to youth, in order to guide them on a pathway to leadership and help them make educational and career choices that match their passions. UNL is at the forefront of mobilizing communities to work together around the issues of youth development and economic disparities. UNL's programs focus on talent identification, college preparation and career exploration, galvanizing a movement towards positive change in how young people of color perceive themselves and the world around them.

About Cisco

Cisco is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $35 billion in 2021. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management, and investment management services. With offices in 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions, and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

Source1: Youth.gov

