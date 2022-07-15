U-Haul of Mesquite Store Closes Today after 43 Years

MESQUITE, Texas, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U-Haul of Mesquite store at 2349 E. Hwy. 80 is closing its doors for the final time today after 43 years of serving the local community.

The facility had been serving do-it-yourself moving customers since 1979, when U-Haul built it. The 2.1-acre property was acquired by the state and condemned to make room for the TxDOT freeway expansion project.

Eight Team Members are being let go from the store.

U-Haul intends to open a new full-service moving, self-storage and retail center on the south side of Highway 80 by the end of 2024. The new property has already been acquired and U-Haul is going through the necessary zoning processes.

Local U-Haul Companies are always exploring opportunities for growth as they pursue means to better serve the needs of customers, but sometimes find it necessary to close or relocate stores. Reasons for closures can include: long-term strategic plans; physical plant limitations, including insufficient square footage; shifts in demographics; trends in migration; expansion of the U-Haul neighborhood dealer network; proximity to new or existing U-Haul stores; and external factors.

U-Haul dealers in and around Mesquite continue to meet the needs of DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to offer rental equipment since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When customers rent from U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because no financial investment is required, dealers are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses committing their lot space for U-Haul equipment and time to meet the mobility needs of customers. Learn more about how to partner with U-Haul at uhaul.com/dealer.

