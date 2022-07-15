Momentum Commerce Releases 2022 Amazon Prime Day Brand Scoreboard

– New Amazon Tool Unveils Prime Day Pricing, Paid Share of Voice Changes Across Thousands of Categories, Hundreds of Thousands of Brands –

BOSTON, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Commerce , a modern digital retail consultancy, today announced the release of the 2022 Amazon Prime Day Brand Scoreboard. This resource provides a unique accounting of how hundreds of thousands of different brands across more than 1,500 categories approached Amazon Prime Day 2022 – whether they cut prices, increased their advertising investment, or largely sat tight.

Visitors to the Amazon Prime Day Brand Scoreboard can select any Amazon category or subcategory they wish to examine. Then users can sort the corresponding list of brands by average product price or paid share of voice (SOV) before Prime Day, during Prime Day, or as a percentage change between the two periods.

To power the Prime Day Brand Scorecard, Momentum Commerce tapped its vast repository of Amazon data and advanced data science products, capturing more than two-week's worth of pricing and paid SOV data for every brand and product that appeared on page one across the top one million search terms on Amazon. The tool provides those figures, along with comparing those two-week averages to what was observed during Prime Day 2022.

Some unique takeaways from the dataset:

Nautica, essence cosmetics,



Beats , and Zinus were some of the most active brands during Prime Day. These brands discounted their products by more than 10%, while dramatically raising their advertising's presence on popular Amazon search terms by more than 100%

Conversely, UPPAbaby Chanel , and Audio-Technica were among a group of brands that largely stood pat during Prime Day. These brands conducted little to no discounting across their catalog, with their products appearing less often within sponsored ads on popular Amazon search terms

"Brands on Amazon understand the massive opportunity Prime Day presents in terms of driving sales, but the methods brands employ to take advantage vary considerably," said John T. Shea, CEO & Founder of Momentum Commerce. "The Prime Day Brand Scoreboard gives every brand – large or small – the ability to quickly gain competitive intelligence on their category from Prime Day. These insights will help those same brands refine their strategy as we approach back-to-school, future Prime Days, and the holiday season."

The 2022 Prime Day Brand Scoreboard is free to access and can be found at https://app.momentumcommerce.com/apps/prime-day-scoreboard.

About Momentum Commerce

Momentum Commerce is a modern consultancy offering brands flexible technology and professional services to grow sales on digital retail platforms such as Amazon, Walmart.com and Target.com. Comprised of half technologists and half consultants, Momentum Commerce's team provides unrivaled data assets with a scientific approach to retail media management, insights services, and bespoke projects brands need to meet their growth goals. With a mission to be the most respected firm in the space, Momentum Commerce brand clients include emerging and enterprise brands such as Crocs, Chaps, Lush Decor, Level Home, XMONDO and many more. For more information, please visit https://momentumcommerce.com .

