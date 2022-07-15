Extraordinary #homeforsale in @RamseyMN! #luxuryhomesforsaleinMN

COON RAPIDS, Minn., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Words can't describe this Al Parent custom built home. Inspired by Georgian architecture, it sits on a 3+ acre cul-de-sac lot rising above the Rum River with incomparable and stunning panoramic views. The 77,000 Queen size brick exterior is illuminated perfectly by the architecturally placed landscape lighting. Walk the trails behind for a breathtaking view of the back of the home. Play the jukebox in the Rock & Roll diner that takes you back to the 50's! Relax the day's stresses away in the sauna, after an invigorating workout in the fitness room. Prepare a sumptuous meal in the fully equipped kitchen complete with Sub Zero freezer, vegetable fridge, Corian counter tops! The upper level bonus room has it's own bathroom and is pre-wired for a complete home theatre. The spacious main floor Owner's Suite is decked out with large dual closets, marble surfaces, and a washer and dryer for convenience.

Ramsey has a population which is estimated at just over 26,000 people.

Ramsey covers 28 square miles and is bordered by both the Rum and Mississippi Rivers.

Ramsey is home to over a hundred businesses such as Connexus Energy, Life Fitness, Ace Solid Waste, and Vision Ease Lens.

Ramsey is working to develop a new downtown, The COR.

Ramsey offers two championship public golf courses—The Links at Northfork and Rum River Hills.

Ramsey has two regional parks, three major City parks, and a network of trails and neighborhood parks.

Ramsey is served by 55 paid on-call Fire Fighters that also contract Fire/Rescue coverage for Nowthen. Firefighters operate out of 2 Fire Stations in Ramsey and 1 Station located in Nowthen.

