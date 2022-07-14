Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) (the "Company"), announced today that it will report its 2022 second quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28, 2022. In conjunction with the earnings release, the Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter results the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Central Time).

What: Mammoth Energy Services' Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call



When: Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern / 4:00 p.m. Central



How: Live via phone – By dialing 1-201-389-0872 and ask for the

Mammoth Energy Services call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or

Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below.



Where: https://ir.mammothenergy.com/events-presentations

For those who cannot listen to the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes at https://ir.mammothenergy.com/events-presentations.

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy services company focused on the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its infrastructure services businesses. The Company also provides products and services to enable the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: infrastructure services, well completion services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services. For more information, please visit www.mammothenergy.com.

Contacts:

Mark Layton, CFO Rick Black / Ken Dennard Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Dennard Lascar Investor Relations investors@mammothenergy.com TUSK@dennardlascar.com

