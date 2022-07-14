BIG3 REACHES 3-YEAR HIGH ON CBS, WITH 625,000 AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN U.S.

Week 4's Games are The 8th Highest Rated Games Ever on CBS, Saw Double Digit Growth in All Demographics

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced the ratings for the league's Week 4 games, marking the highest rated CBS BIG3 broadcast since July 20, 2019, and now among the top 15 rated broadcasts of all time in the BIG3's 5 seasons. Sunday's BIG3 games were the most watched basketball program of the week and beat out the Barbasol Championship and Sunday afternoon Major League Baseball. In addition to the 625,000 U.S. viewers on CBS, the BIG3 also reached millions of fans worldwide in 100 countries on The BIG3 YouTube channel, VYRE Network, DAZN, and many other partners internationally.

Week 4's games saw significant week-over-week and year-over-year growth in all demographics, including:

Week 4 2022 vs. Week 3 2022

625K vs. 487K (+28%)

18-34: 70K vs. 47K (+49%)

18-49: 206K vs. 121K (+70%)

25-54: 222K vs. 162K (+37%)

Week 4 2022 vs Week 4 2021

P2+: 625K vs. 430K (+45%)

P18-34: 70K vs. 49K (+43%)

P18-49: 206K vs. 153K (+35%)

P25-54: 222K vs. 172K (+29%)

