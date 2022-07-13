Pacaso Innovative Co-ownership Platform Expands North American Footprint with Mexico Launch

Luxury Second Home Marketplace Strategically Expands To Cabo Based Off Strong Buyer Demand

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso , the leading technology-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, today announced that it has expanded its service to Mexico, with its first property to be available in Los Cabos. Pacaso offers buyers the unique opportunity to co-own 1/8 to 1/2 of a contemporary second home in Cabo. The company now operates in 40 global destinations and launched its first international destination in Marbella, Spain in late 2021.

Overlooking the Sea of Cortez, Casa Cortez is a contemporary four-bedroom home offering sweeping views. This home is available for $475,000 for 1/8 ownership via Pacaso's innovative co-ownership model. (PRNewswire)

"Cabo is a destination full of vibrant culture, breathtaking beaches, world-class golf and ocean adventures, and there has been high demand from current owners and future buyers to bring our co-ownership model to this special destination," said Pacaso CEO and Co-Founder Austin Allison. "Pacaso has built a strong foundation as the category-creating leader in luxury second home co-ownership in the U.S., Spain and the U.K., and we could not be more excited to have Mexico become the next North American Pacaso destination."

Located in the Puerto Los Cabos community, one of Pacaso's first listings in the destination will be a four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home overlooking the Sea of Cortez with unparalleled indoor and outdoor living. The home features a dramatic reflecting pool in the grand foyer, travertine floors, a vast dining table and a gourmet kitchen that opens up to a spacious patio, covered grilling area, pool and spa that look out to the sea. Steps lead to a rooftop terrace complete with a fire pit and more views. Pacaso owners will have access to The Club Fundadores, just two minutes away on the included golf cart.

Another Pacaso listing in Cabo will be a new construction contemporary home located in San Jose del Cabo with views of Palmilla Bay, Punta Gorda and the San Jose coastline. Nestled within Caleta Loma, a hilltop community in the 1,000-acre resort community of Palmilla, the single-level home features an open floor plan that invites the Cabo sunshine in with floor-to-ceiling glass doors leading to an infinity pool, sunken spa, recessed fire pit, and covered deck with an outdoor barbecue. In addition to direct beach access, Pacaso owners will receive membership to The Club at Palmilla Dunes, a premier family-oriented social, sports and recreational private club.

"Cabo has been a longtime favorite getaway and second home destination for Americans and Canadians," said Ronival Real Estate Owner Nick Fong. "After learning about Pacaso's innovative co-ownership model, its leadership, and success to date in the U.S. and Europe, I could not be more thrilled to introduce Pacaso to Cabo, a luxury market with lots of opportunity."

Pacaso partners with all interested real estate agents and brokerages in markets where it operates. Real estate agents representing buyers who purchase a share of a Pacaso home receive a 3% referral commission, plus Pacaso equity in the form of 500 RSUs. Agents in Mexico who are interested in working with Pacaso can learn more on the company's website .

To see all available homes, please visit the Pacaso website .

About Pacaso

Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership to make owning a second home possible and enjoyable for more people. Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offers ⅛ to ½ ownership with integrated financing, and, after purchase, professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale. Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso operates in 40 top second home destinations around the world. Pacaso has been certified as a Great Place to Work and is recognized as one of Glassdoor's 2022 Best Places to Work .

