InDex Pharmaceuticals gets new patent for cobitolimod granted in Europe

STOCKHOLM, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) today announced that a new method of use patent for the drug candidate cobitolimod has been granted by the European Patent Office (EPO). The patent provides additional protection for the use of cobitolimod in the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

The patent, with patent number 3947685, will provide an exclusivity period until August 2040, with the possibility of up to 5 years term extension after market approval.

"We are very pleased that the patent has been granted by the European Patent Office, which again confirms that cobitolimod is a unique and innovative treatment for inflammatory bowel disease," said Johan Giléus, acting CEO of InDex Pharmaceuticals. "This patent further strengthens, broadens and extends our robust intellectual property position for cobitolimod in Europe."

Corresponding patent applications have been filed in the strategically most important patent territories globally.

Publication

This information is information that InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above at 10:10 CET on July 13, 2022.

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief

InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The company's lead asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is being evaluated in the phase III study CONCLUDE as a novel treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis – a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed a platform of patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in the treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's shares (ticker INDEX) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Redeye AB with email address certifiedadviser@redeye.se and phone number +46 8 121 576 90 is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com.

