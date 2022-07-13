BIOLASE ANNOUNCES TRAINING INITIATIVE WITH EINSTEIN HEALTHCARE NETWORK'S GENERAL DENTISTRY RESIDENCY PROGRAM

LAKE FOREST, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced a pilot program with Einstein Healthcare Network's residency in General Dentistry to train General Dentist residents in the use of Waterlase dental laser technology. The goal of the program is to offer residents hands-on experience with dental lasers that are becoming the gold standard of care in dentistry, allowing residents to immediately implement this technology when they enter their future practice.

"BIOLASE has a deep commitment to training the next generation of dental professionals," said John Beaver, BIOLASE's President and Chief Executive Officer. "It is important for us to live out our mission of advancing dentistry by empowering the next generation of dentists from Einstein's residency program. We are honored to be part of not only the residents' future careers by arming them with innovative technologies, but also the future relationships they will build with their patients by offering a less invasive and more positive experience."

Einstein Healthcare Network's residency in General Dentistry is one of the first hospital-based general dentistry programs approved by the American Dental Association. The residency is a 12 to 24 month program that admits eight residents each year, preparing graduates to practice, teach and conduct independent research.

"We are committed to actively seeking out ways to help our residents feel fully equipped to enter into general dentistry practice after leaving our program," said Dr. George Souliman, Program Director of Postdoctoral General Dentistry Department at Albert Einstein Center in Philadelphia. "Partnering with BIOLASE to integrate laser assisted general dentistry training early on in our residents' careers allows us to tighten the learning curve, which can positively impact a practice's bottom line and ultimately provide a better patient experience overall."

Waterlase dental laser systems offer many benefits for general dentists, from faster procedures to new treatment options. Educating general dentists about the benefits of dental lasers is part of BIOLASE's continued effort to help improve patient experiences and outcomes. Learn more about the benefits of laser dentistry at biolase.com.

About Einstein Healthcare Network

Einstein Healthcare Network is a healthcare system with approximately 1,000 beds and more than 8,700 employees serving the communities of Philadelphia and Montgomery County, Pa. The Network is made up of three acute care hospitals including Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, the largest independent academic medical center in the Philadelphia region training over 3,500 health professional students each year with more than 450 residents and fellows in over 35 accredited programs; Einstein Medical Center Elkins Park; and Einstein Medical Center Montgomery. The Network also includes MossRehab, consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top rehabilitation hospital in the nation; Willowcrest, named by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best nursing homes for short-term rehabilitation care in Philadelphia; outpatient care centers; and a network of more than 900 primary care physicians and specialists throughout the region. For more information, visit www.einstein.edu.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 301 patented and 32 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 43,300 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase, Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc, Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry, and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase.

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

