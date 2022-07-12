HMBL Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Humbl LLC Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Shareholders with $50,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Humbl LLC ("Humbl" or the "Company") (OTC: HMBL).

Class Period: November 21, 2020 – May 19, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 19, 2022

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the HUMBL Pay App did not have even the basic functionality that it promised investors; and (2) that several of its hyped international business partnerships had a very low chance of contributing material revenues to the Company's bottom line; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

