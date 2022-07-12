Famed Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Returns "Home" to Atlanta for Grand Finale Sept. 22-24

Conference with Eponymous Play and Movie Concludes After 25 Years

ATLANTA, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Christian leader, entrepreneur and film producer, Bishop T.D. Jakes will return to Atlanta, the home city for many years of the fan-favorite international gathering, for the conclusion of the Women, Thou Art Loosed! The Grand Finale conference at the Georgia World Congress Center Sept. 22 - Sept. 24, and will host thousands of women from around the world.

Jakes held the first Women, Thou Art Loosed! conference in 1996 after discovering the impact his Bible study message had on women. Over the years, Jakes has seen breakthroughs in thousands of women and Women, Thou Art Loosed! has since become a worldwide movement. Jakes, a pastor and accomplished entrepreneur and entertainment leader, is known for his influence beyond the pulpit as the conference spurred a stage play and movie.

The conference will take place over three days and will consist of distinguished speakers, including Serita A. Jakes, Pastor Cora Jakes, Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts, Carloyn D. Showell and Priscilla Shirer.

In honor of this year's final gathering and to pay homage to the conference's original location, soft drink giant Coca-Cola will partner with the conference in support of the T.D. Jakes Foundation to celebrate the deep seated community roots in Atlanta.

Media interested in applying for media credentials can apply online. The deadline to apply is August 29, 2022.

For more information on Women, Thou Art Loosed! The Grand Finale and how to register, visit WTAL.org

WHEN:

Thursday, Sept. 22 - Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

WHERE:

Georgia World Congress Center

285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW

Atlanta, GA 30313

REGISTRATION:

WTAL.org

2022 CONFIRMED CONFERENCE SPEAKERS:

Bishop T.D. Jakes is the senior pastor of The Potter's House, a global humanitarian organization and 30,000-member nondenominational, multicultural church located in Dallas , and has been named "America's Best Preacher" by Time magazine. A New York Times bestselling author, film producer and real estate developer, Jakes is the founder and creator of Woman, Thou Art Loosed!

Mrs. Serita Jakes is the executive director of The Potter's House women's ministry, WoMan-to-Woman, and founder of the acclaimed God's Leading Ladies Life Enrichment program for women and The Potter's House's Debutante Program for teenage girls. She is the author of three books: Beside Every Good Man, The Princess Within and The Crossing .

Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts is redefining what it means to be a modern woman of faith. Her messages spread throughout the world, defying cultural, religious, gender and socioeconomic boundaries. Through her bestselling books, sermons and viral messages, she reaches people who are seeking to make peace with their past, maximize their present and deepen their relationship with God.

Cora Jakes is a powerhouse preacher, associate pastor, and overseer of the children's ministry and intercessory prayer ministry at The Potter's House of Dallas . She is also an accomplished speaker and bestselling author of Faithing It and Ferocious Warrior: Dismantle Your Enemy and Rise. In Ferocious Warrior , Jakes shares her powerful testimony of how she battled obstacles including infertility, loss, and depression and won. A powerful prayer warrior, Jakes has made it her mission to teach people how to fight for the life they want, armed with the weapons of faith, hope, and prayer. Pastoris a powerhouse preacher, associate pastor, and overseer of the children's ministry and intercessory prayer ministry at TheHouse of. She is also an accomplished speaker and bestselling author ofandIn, Jakes shares her powerful testimony of how she battled obstacles including infertility, loss, and depression and won. A powerful prayer warrior, Jakes has made it her mission to teach people how to fight for the life they want, armed with the weapons of faith, hope, and prayer.

Priscilla Shirer leads leads Going Beyond Ministries , which provides spiritual support and resources to the body of Christ, serving every denomination and culture across the spectrum of the church.

Carolyn D. Showell, PhD, is a certified Christian therapist. She has worked as a psychometrist for the Baltimore City Schools, a special projects developer for the Johns Hopkins School of Business and Administration. Showell was a finalist chosen for HUD's Community Builders Program and received certification in Faith based Economic Development from the Harvard University Summer Leadership Institute. She returned as a member of the SLI teaching staff. She was selected as a member of the Steering Committee of the Black Alumni Network of Harvard University -The Divinity School. She serves as executive pastor of First Apostolic Faith Church in Baltimore, Maryland . She also serves on the Executive Board of the Joint College of Bishops and is currently the dean of the Senior Shepard's Track. In 2014, Showell was consecrated the first female Bishop in the Global United Fellowship under the visionary leadership of Bishop Neil C. Ellis .

About Woman, Thou Art Loosed!

Woman, Thou Art Loosed! began as a Sunday school curriculum in 1992 by Bishop Jakes and has since birthed a best-selling book, a widely-acclaimed stage play, a GRAMMY®-nominated CD and a national conference that has drawn more than a half million women from around the world. In October 2004, Woman, Thou Art Loosed! was developed into a movie in collaboration with Reuben Cannon Productions and became a box office top-10 hit, winning a 2005 NAACP Image Award. More information can be found at WTAL.org

About The Potter's House

Located in Dallas, The Potter's House is a 30,000-member nondenominational, multicultural church and humanitarian organization led by Bishop T. D. Jakes, who was twice featured on the cover of Time magazine as "America's Best Preacher" and as one of the nation's "25 most influential evangelicals." The Potter's House has four locations: The Potter's House of Dallas, The Potter's House of Fort Worth, The Potter's House of North Dallas and The Potter's House OneLA, and a Spanish language church, Casa de Fe. More information can be found at ThePottersHouse.org.

