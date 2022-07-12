Creatd Announces Record Date of July 29, 2022, for its $40MM Premium-to-Market Rights Offering

Shares of CRTD or CRTD warrants must be acquired by 4:00 PM ET on the Ownership Day, July 27, 2022 , in order to receive the dividend of subscription rights

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) (Nasdaq CM: CRTDW) ("Creatd" or the "Company") today announced the Record Date of July 29, 2022, for its $40 Million Rights Offering ("Record Date"), and confirmed the below calendar of dates associated with the Rights Offering:

Thursday, July 21, 2022 Creatd's 2022 Investor Day – Investor Day presentation to be made available for online access at 4:00 PM ET Wednesday, July 27, 2022 Ownership Date – Securities must be acquired by market close of 4:00 PM ET in order to be considered a shareholder of record on the Record Date Friday, July 29, 2022 Record Date – Cutoff date that determines the eligibility of shareholders to receive Rights entitlements Wednesday, August 3, 2022 Subscription Period Begins – 9:00 AM ET, shareholders can start investing in Rights Offering Wednesday, August 17, 2022 Subscription Period Ends – 5:00 PM ET unless extended at the Company's sole discretion

As part of the above calendar of events, the Company has announced that it will hold an Investor Day on July 21st, 2022. The Investor Day presentation will include a tour of the Vocal mobile app, which remains on schedule to launch imminently, as well as previews of a number of additional product updates across Creatd's portfolio of brands.

Creatd's management, officers, directors, and employees (the "Insiders") will have the right but not the obligation to participate in this Rights Offering on the same terms as the other equity holders, including those related to over-subscription privileges.

If the Rights Offering is fully subscribed, the Company expects to receive proceeds of up to $40 million, before expenses, with proceeds to be allocated toward funding its expansion plan. If all of the warrants underlying the Units were to be exercised in the future, the Company would receive an additional $180 million. There is no obligation of the holders of subscription rights to exercise their rights and there will be no obligation of the holders of Units to exercise the warrants forming part of the Units.

Under the terms of the proposed Rights Offering, Creatd will be issuing subscription rights to its shareholders and warrant holders of record ("Record Date Shareholders"). Record Date Shareholders will receive two subscription rights for each share of Creatd common stock or share which may be acquired via conversion or exercise of preferred stock, warrants, or options. Each subscription right will entitle the eligible holder to purchase one Unit at a premium-to-market subscription price of $2.00 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of: (i) one share of common stock, (ii) one redeemable 5-year warrant exercisable for $3 per share, and (iii) one redeemable 5-year warrant exercisable for $6 per share, with both aforementioned warrants to be publicly tradable.

In order to ensure that all trades are settled by the established Record Date, eligible shareholders must own their securities by market close on July 27, 2022, two days prior to the Record Date.

The proposed Rights Offering will include an over-subscription privilege, which will entitle each rights holder that exercises in full its basic subscription privilege the right to purchase additional Units that remain unsubscribed. The availability of basic subscription and over-subscription privilege will be subject to certain terms and conditions, including pro-rata adjustments (if any), to be set forth in the offering documents.

The Company has filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the Rights Offering. The Rights Offering, which will commence following the effectiveness of the Registration Statement, will only be made by means of a prospectus. The Company expects to effectuate its S-1 shortly.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which any such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a company with a mission to provide economic opportunities to creators and brands by multiplying the impact of platforms, people, and technology. The Company has four main business segments, or 'pillars': Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. Each pillar is characterized by a distinct revenue model, while operating on a shared-services structure and audience insights collected through our technology platforms. Creatd's pillars work together to create a flywheel effect, supporting our core vision of creating a viable and safe ecosystem for all stakeholders in the creator economy.

Creatd: https://creatd.com ;

Creatd IR: https://investors.creatd.com ;

Vocal Platform: https://vocal.media ;

Investor Relations Contact: ir@creatd.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

