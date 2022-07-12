CAREWELL WINS TODAY'S CAREGIVER MAGAZINE'S 2022 CAREGIVER FRIENDLY® AWARD

The award recognizes Carewell's commitment to supporting the more than 50 million family caregivers across the U.S.

MIAMI, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carewell , the leading e-commerce resource for caregivers, was announced as a recipient of the 2022 Caregiver Friendly® Award by Today's Caregiver, the first national magazine for all family and professional caregivers, and Caregiver.com. The award celebrates the products, services, books, and media created with the needs of caregivers in mind.

Carewell logo (PRNewswire)

"The average caregiver is responsible for over $40,000 in health-related expenditures each year, in either personal or directed fund," says Gary Barg, Today's Caregiver's Editor-in-Chief. "This award is designed to help family caregivers recognize and reward those organizations who will care for them in as committed a manner as they care for their loved ones."

Created by a former caregiver, Carewell's mission is to make life easier for family caregivers by simplifying the shopping process and providing a personalized service that is a rarity within the home health space. Carewell.com offers a wide assortment of expert-vetted home health and wellness products and a library of information and resources to help guide caregivers through their journey.

"We started Carewell five years ago to improve the lives of caregivers after I experienced the utter lack of resources and guidance available for the community and realized that there were millions of families facing the same challenges," says Bianca Padilla, CEO and Co-founder of Carewell. "This recognition is truly an honor and testament to the work that we're doing to ensure that caregivers across the country have a trusted source for information and support."

At the core of Carewell's commitment to caregivers is its 24/7 customer support line. Available in English and Spanish via phone, email, or chat, Carewell's Caregiving Specialists can answer questions about products and how to use them, and can also help with caregiving-related inquiries. The company's Caregiving Specialists undergo over 100 hours of training to provide caregivers with the best possible service. To speak with a Caregiving Specialist by phone, please call (855) 855-1666 or send an email to support@carewell.com .

About Carewell

Carewell is the leading e-commerce marketplace designed to improve the lives of caregivers and their families. With more than 10,500 affordable and expert-vetted home health products, 24/7 customer support, and a library of resources, we simplify the shopping experience and provide personalized service to make caregivers' lives easier and help people age gracefully. Founded in 2017 by Bianca Padilla and Jon Magolnick after experiencing the lack of support available to caregivers, Carewell was named one of Fast Company's 10 Most Innovative Companies in Retail of 2021; included in Forbes' Top 100 Most Customer-Centric Companies of 2022, and ranked 74th on the Inc. 5000 2021 list of the fast-growing private companies in America. For more information on Carewell, please visit Carewell.com .

About The Caregiver Friendly Awards

Caregiver Friendly® Awards are presented by Today's Caregiver magazine to celebrate outstanding books, media, products and services designed with the best interest of the family caregiver in mind. Today's Caregiver magazine, launched in 1995, is published by Caregiver Media Group, which also produces the Fearless Caregiver Conferences, www.caregiver.com and The Fearless Caregiver book which teaches caregivers how to become their loved one's fearless advocates within the healthcare system.

Carewell Contact:

Dora Williams

Public Relations Manager

Dora.Williams@carewell.com

305-726-6585

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carewell