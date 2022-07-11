Loomia Technologies Partners with AFFOA to Develop Heated Handwear

CULVER CITY, Calif., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomia Technologies is partnering with Advanced Functional Fabrics of America (AFFOA) to develop highly tactile, heated handwear that could be applicable to both commercial/recreational and military customers.

To make heated handwear a reality, Loomia will provide patented e-textile technology, while AFFOA will lead customer discovery, deliver system architecture designs, and produce an interface control unit. (PRNewswire)

For this collaborative project, Loomia will provide technology to be used in a heated glove insert, while AFFOA will lead customer discovery, deliver system architecture designs, and produce an interface control unit. In addition to the heated glove insert, Loomia will also develop a heated sleeve. Both items will provide thermal comfort to users in harsh climates, or other areas where this protection is deemed necessary.

Loomia's patented e-textile technology is a soft, flexible circuit technology that can be embedded into a wide variety of fabrics and surfaces. The technology can provide lighting, heating, and sensing functionalities, and boasts customizable components and a lightweight integration. In the past, Loomia has worked with such companies as Hyundai and Analog Devices to create the foundational technology for soft goods products.

"Our soft, flexible circuits can give the users high dexterity while in cold environments," says Loomia's Founder, Madison Maxey. "Being able to use one's hands in subzero temperatures can be the difference between life or death, so we're excited to work with AFFOA on such an important application of electronic textiles."

AFFOA is a non-profit, public-private partnership with the mission to rekindle the textiles industry and enable revolutionary new system capabilities for commercial and defense applications. To catalyze the development of advanced functional fibers, AFFOA has assembled a Fabric Innovation Network (FIN) with 140+ members including startups, universities, manufacturers, commercial industry and defense partners.

"This project brings together members of AFFOA's Fabric Innovation Network to develop next generation product prototypes through an integrated systems approach," Said AFFOA CEO Alexander Stolyarov. "We hope that our collaboration results in a capability that can not only provide comfort to commercial and military users in cold climates but can also represent an opportunity to manufacture advanced textile products here in the US."

