Yuengling and Lee Brice Host Free Summer Concert Celebration in Honor of Our Nation's Heroes

America's Oldest Brewery® draws thousands to historic Pottsville, PA with a festival celebrating the "Stars & Stripes" and our nation's military

POTTSVILLE, Pa., July 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, D.G Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, is showing appreciation for our nation's heroes with the highly anticipated return of its Stars & Stripes Summer Concert Celebration in Downtown Pottsville as part of the brewery's Stars & Stripes program—Yuengling's annual initiative supporting our nation's heroes.

Lee Brice, American country music star, songwriter and official Brand Ambassador for Yuengling Traditional Lager, is headlining the family-friendly 2022 summer concert celebration. Proceeds from the event benefit Yuengling's longtime military partner, Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB)—a nonprofit forging America's leading health and wellness community for veterans.

"As America's Oldest Brewery®, we have been fiercely independent for more than 190 years. So, when it comes to celebrating America's independence every July, we like to show just how grateful we are to those who have made tremendous sacrifices to protect our country's freedom," said Debbie Yuengling, Employee Engagement and Culture Manager and 6th generation family member of D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "We owe the success of this year's Stars & Stripes Concert Celebration to Lee Brice, Team RWB and our incredible Yuengling fans. We wouldn't be here without them."

Launched in 2019 and postponed twice due to COVID-19, several thousand Yuengling and Lee Brice-lovers alike are expected to attend this year's day-long concert celebration. New this year, fans enjoyed performances at three separate Yuengling stages including the Brewery Stage; Arch Street Stage; and the Main Stage, as well as had the chance to visit dozens of artisan vendors on Mahantongo and 2nd Streets, food trucks along Progress Avenue and three beer gardens along the festival's route.

As part of the festival, Fort Indiantown Gap, the Pennsylvania National Guard headquarters, will host a special on-stage enlistment ceremony. Later, the 6th generation Yuengling family members will give a toast to the audience members and welcome Lee Brice to the stage.

"On behalf of the Pottsville Area Development Corporation and Pottsville business community, I would like to thank Yuengling for bringing an energy to the City of Pottsville that we haven't felt since 2019—the last time this city had a Yuengling summer concert," said Savas G. Logothetides, Executive Director, Pottsville Area Development Corporation. "Between working alongside the 6th generation of Yuengling family members and having Lee Brice attract concertgoers from all around the East Coast, it has been an honor to work alongside America's Oldest Brewery and bring this iconic, larger-than-life event together for our community."

"Headlining Yuengling's Stars & Stripes Summer Concert is a once-in-a-lifetime experience," said Brice. "I couldn't wait to rock with my Yuengling fans in Pottsville, PA and celebrate America, our veterans and Team Red, White & Blue and now, I'm counting down the days until we can do it again!"

This year, Yuengling is donating $50,000 to Team RWB and has emblazoned their limited-edition patriotic cans with a unique desert camouflage print and Team RWB logo as well as a QR Code to listen to Lee Brice's hit song "More Beer." These special cans are currently available across the brewery's 23-state footprint in 12pk/12oz and 24pk/12oz cans and single-serve 24oz cans until the end of the summer and will be available for purchase at fans' favorite stores, restaurants and bars.

For more information about Yuengling, and to stay up to date about all the latest Stars & Stripes summer activations, fans are encouraged to follow the Yuengling Facebook page, follow Yuengling on Twitter and Instagram, or visit www.Yuengling.com.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 23 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager 99, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter, FLIGHT by Yuengling, and Raging Eagle Mango. Get news, updates and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news.

About Lee Brice

When Curb Records recording artist, Lee Brice, isn't selling out arenas, writing and recording songs, or building new brands like American Born whiskey, you'll find the family man with his wife Sara, two young boys, and daughter. Meanwhile, with over 3.7 billion on-demand streams, and over 3.6 billion spins on Pandora, Brice continues to enjoy massive success at country radio, digital streaming services, and on the road. He recently reached #1 at Country Radio with "Memory I Don't Mess With," which consecutively follows three prior #1s: ASCAP's 2021 Country Song of the Year "One of Them Girls," "I Hope You're Happy Now" with Carly Pearce, and "Rumor," which was nominated in the category Single of The Year at the 55th Annual ACM Awards. One of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, he was the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque. Lee is also a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and he's taken nine radio singles to Number One: "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "I Don't Dance," "Drinking Class," "Rumor," "I Hope You're Happy Now," "One of Them Girls," and "Memory I Don't Mess With." Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and others have recorded his songs, and he's performed on numerous TV shows, including NBC's Today, ABC's The Bachelor, NBC's The Voice and FOX's Miss USA 2018. Lee performed as part of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honoring Garth Brooks, aired on PBS March of 2020. At the 54th Annual CMA Awards, Lee took home the prize for Musical Event of the Year for his song with Carly Pearce, "I Hope You're Happy Now." At the 56th ACM Awards, "I Hope You're Happy Now" won Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year, and Lee and Carly Pearce performed the song live. Lee's latest album, Hey World, features current radio single "Soul."

About Team Red, White and Blue

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) is a nonprofit organization forging the nation's leading health and wellness community. Founded in 2010, Team RWB offers veterans real-life and virtual opportunities to build a healthier lifestyle. Team RWB believes that a strong focus on mental and physical health impacts every aspect of life and is essential for veterans to unlock their full potential. For more information about Team RWB and its 200,000 members visit teamrwb.org.

Editor's Note: The Yuengling Stars & Stripes Celebration was designed to best ensure a safe day of excitement for all attendees. Our top priority remained and continues to remain the health and safety of our employees, customers, partners and amazing fans. We monitored and updated event details based on recommendations and guidelines set forth by public health agencies, state and local officials.

