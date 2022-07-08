YEXT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Yext Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 16, 2022

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Yext between March 4, 2021 and March 8, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until August 16, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Yext, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Yext's revenue and earnings were significantly deteriorating because of, among other things, poor sales execution and performance, as well as COVID-19 related disruptions; (ii) accordingly, Yext was unlikely to meet consensus estimates for its full year fiscal 2022 financial results and fiscal 2023 outlook; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law