Upgrade the Home Entertainment System with Govee for Immersive Summer Premieres

Govee Features Cool Smart Lights with its RGBIC, Envisual, and DreamView Technologies

HONG KONG, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With an influx of summer movies and TV shows coming out, it is time to take the home entertainment system to the next level and enjoy an immersive viewing experience. During Prime Day 2022 on July 12 and July 13, Govee, with its leading RGBIC technology, is featuring some cool entertainment lights.

Govee TV Backlights supercharge any home entertainment system with its Envisual technology if users are tired of common TV backlights. The intelligent camera captures the color onscreen and automatically applies it to the backlights, making the colors pop out of the screen. The TV backlight has been upgraded with the white balance function to deliver more accurate colors. Instead of purchasing the sync box and backlights separately, users can grab this all-in-one solution to explore beyond the universe and discover vibrant fantasy worlds through VOD and every streaming platform.

To further extend the visuals a little way from the back of the TV, Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels are recommended for more inspiration. While some lights can only display one color on a panel at a time, Govee Glide Hexa brings the vision to life by selecting multiple colors on every panel simultaneously. Dance to the beat and deliver a more ultra-smooth flowing or gradient lighting experience.

Govee RGBIC Neon Rope Light is flexible in creating masterful lighting effects for vibrant walls that complement home decor. Whether placed above, around or on the wall away from the TV, it unveils a unique visual masterpiece with unlimited DIY options. With 16 million color options, users can turn up the color in the TV room and enjoy the nostalgic neon glow of the rope light.

All these products support Govee's DreamView technology. Users can set up the lights above with DreamView to transport the entire room to a galaxy of lighting, get the home theater ready for fully immersive entertainment.

Govee's Best Prime Day deals will start on July 12th with up to 40% off. For users, this is once-a-year opportunity to upgrade their home entertainment. Now, users can add them to their carts on Govee's Amazon Store.

Since November 2017, Govee has created cutting-edge lighting and home products for consumers from around the world. We are committed to upholding the highest standards in quality for our smart home technology. Our products are consistently rated as Amazon's Choice with highly-rated reviews from our consumers. The Govee Home App, our corresponding app for all of our products, has a growing community of over 10 million registered users. We have also received rave reviews from trusted publications such as Make Use Of and Android Authority. For more information, please visit our website at govee.com

