Cermount's Supplements and Food Packaging Brand Expansion Promotes Pride and Purpose

BREVARD, N.C., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cermount, recognized for its SQF level dietary supplements and dry foods packaging services, offers quality-centered contract manufacturing while employing an all-inclusive and mission-driven workforce. Along with its parent company, Transylvania Vocational Services (TVS), and ongoing contracts with the US Government for food banks and the US Military, Cermount has continued to thrive and expand its private label food manufacturing and supplements business during these last two years.

Supplement manufacturing and supplement packaging employees smiling with herbal supplement powder in plastic jar. (PRNewswire)

Cermount's Supplement and Dry Foods Manufacturing continues growth and investing in the future.

Cermount is invested in the future with a current facility upgrade and line expansion. New vertical and horizontal form-fill-and seal equipment, additional filling lines, and a high-speed Bosch encapsulation machine are just a few of the recent investments. Additional square footage was added to accommodate new growth and dedicated line space for dietary supplements blending, encapsulation, bottling, and powder filling opportunities.

"Cermount plans to continue to expand our facility and capabilities to accommodate the growing needs of our customers and the market," said VP of Business Development and Marketing Beth Rich. "We also have exciting new capabilities planned for the upcoming year—such as single serve cups, different pack sizes and styles, and additional material offerings. We have been fortunate that our recent growth has allowed for us to make these types of investments back into our organization."

Cermount is flexible with a variety of packaging options, production run sizes, and an overall ease of market entry. The R&D Team can assist new customers with custom food development or simply enhance a current formula. Overall, Cermount is responsive, easy to work with, and there to help meet the start-to-finish manufacturing needs of most any project requirements.

"Certified Quality. Trusted Service," the Cermount motto, is built on the mission of its parent company, Transylvania Vocational Services (TVS), providing competitive employment to adults with disabilities for over 50 years. TVS has a state-of-the-art dry food manufacturing facility fulfilling contracts for the federal government. Cermount's new capabilities and expansion combined with TVS's mission and expertise make for a winning combination and why both are trusted and respected by industry partners. By "manufacturing with a mission" these organizations work to enhance the dignity and quality of life of individuals with disabilities and barriers to employment. For more information visit www.cermount.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cermount