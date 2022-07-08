Canada's national bill and tax payment infrastructure operated by Dye & Durham remains unaffected by today's network outages

Canadians can continue to pay their pre-authorized bills and online tax payments

Over a million Canadians use Dye & Durham's national payment infrastructure daily

TORONTO, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND ) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based efficient workflow software for legal and business professionals, announced today its online payment platform remains fully operational and unaffected by the wireless and internet service outages being reported across the country.

Dye & Durham's national payment infrastructure platform plays a critical role in Canada's financial system, supporting more than 1 million Canadians daily and processing more than $1.3 trillion in transactions annually. Canadians can confidently continue to make transactions such as pre-authorized payments for bills and taxes across all levels of government, in addition to a range of fund transfer services through their financial institutions.

"Our reliable national payment infrastructure remains fully operational, enabling consumers and businesses across the country to make timely and important transfers," said Dye & Durham Chief Operating Officer Martha Vallance. "Dye & Durham's technology plays a critical part in facilitating millions of daily transactions that drive Canada's economy."

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited is a leading provider of cloud–based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. Dye & Durham provides critical information services and workflows, which clients use to manage their process, information and regulatory requirements. The Company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and has a strong blue-chip customer base that includes law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com

