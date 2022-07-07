InfraCloud's BotKube - a popular ChatOps platform for Kubernetes troubleshooting acquired by Kubeshop

PUNE, India and Newark, Del., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InfraCloud Technologies and Kubeshop.io have signed a definitive agreement whereby Kubeshop.io has acquired a majority stake in BotKube.

InfraCloud Technologies is a Kubernetes focussed B2B Open Source Cloud Native Computing company which has been building products, services, and solutions to modernize applications and infrastructure.

BotKube is an open-source product developed by InfraCloud which monitors Kubernetes clusters and helps with interactive debugging. BotKube allows developers and teams with a 'master view' of their Kubernetes resources with the ultimate goal of accelerating the pace and improving the quality of their work.

Vishal Biyani, CTO & Founder at InfraCloud, said, "This is a great validation of InfraCloud's strategy to build Open Source Products that help end-users with adopting Kubernetes. We are happy to see a new leadership for BotKube and be part of the growth along with Kubeshop."

With this majority stake, BotKube will have access to people, network, and expertise to grow its community and user base.

"Helping BotKube grow made perfect sense to us - making the Kubernetes journey simpler and easier for developers, DevOps engineers, and teams is our main mission," said Kubeshop CEO Dmitry Fonarev

"We are excited to drive product expansion and invest in BotKube's growing community of users and contributors," said Ole Lensmar - Kubeshop CTO.

Girish Shilamkar, CEO & Founder at InfraCloud, said, "The acquisition of BotKube further demonstrates our ability to build innovative and customer-centric products and services in the Kubernetes ecosystem to drive cloud adoption."

InfraCloud was one of the first Kubernetes partners and have been contributing to the open source community around cloud-native technologies. It has been growing almost 100% for quite a few years consistently.

InfraCloud Technologies is an open source cloud computing solutions company. It helps companies adopt cloud-native OSS technologies to modernize their applications and infrastructure platforms with its products and services.

Kubeshop is open source accelerator building tools for developers and testers in Kubernetes and cloud native-space. Kubeshop is backed by Veeam Founder Ratmir Temashev and Insight Partners.

Media contact:

Chetan Deshmukh

cdeshmukh@infracloud.io

press@infracloud.io

View original content:

SOURCE InfraCloud Technologies