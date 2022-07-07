Aggregated Bank of America Credit and Debit Card Spending Continues to Increase, with total spending up 11% year over year in June

While Consumer Sentiment has Weakened, Household Balance Sheets Remain in Good Shape

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of America Institute published a new article today which shows consumer spending continues to demonstrate some signs of resiliency despite a backdrop of rising inflation. Total aggregated Bank of America credit and debit card spending was up 11% year over year in June, compared to 13% and 9% in April and May year over year respectively. Spending growth per household increased 3.3% year over year in the 28 days prior to June 30. Gas prices continue to squeeze consumers but spending on services such as travel and entertainment is still boosted by pent-up demand. The labor market remains supportive of consumers, and their balance sheets are in good shape.

Bank of America Institute (PRNewswire)

Highlights of the publication:

Aggregated Bank of America credit and debit card spending was up 11% in June year-over-year; within this, credit card spending rose by 16% year over year, while debit card spending increased by 6% year over year

Aggregated Bank of America credit and debit card spending growth per household has been slowing, up 3.3% year over year in the 28 days prior to June 30 , lagging broader economic indicators such as the Consumer Price Index and Personal Consumption Expenditure. Some of this slowdown may be due to the waning of the boost from pent-up demand for vacations.

Average gas spending as a share of total card spending per household rose to 9.8% in June for lower-income households (< $50k per year), up from 7.7% in February.

Looking at total card spending excluding gas and grocery, the year over year growth rate for lower-income households contracted 1.0% year over year; for higher-income households, growth excluding gas and grocery remained positive but is on a downward trend.

"Consumers are in better shape to respond to a slowdown in the U.S. economy than they have been in many previous business cycles," said David Tinsley, senior economist for the Bank of America Institute. "But with some slowdown in services spending, we may need to wait until the summer is over to get a clearer picture of the strength of the underlying consumer momentum."

About the Consumer Checkpoint

Consumer Checkpoint is a regular publication from the Bank of America Institute. It aims to provide a holistic and real-time estimate of US consumers' spending and their financial well-being, leveraging the depth and breadth of Bank of America proprietary data. Such data is not intended to be reflective or indicative of, and should not be relied upon as, the results of operations, financial conditions, or performance of Bank of America.

About the Bank of America Institute

The Bank of America Institute is dedicated to uncovering powerful insights that move business and society forward. Established in 2022, the Institute is a think tank that draws on data and analyses from across the bank and the world to provide timely and original perspectives on the economy, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), and global transformation. The Institute leverages the depth and breadth of the bank's proprietary data, from 67 million consumer and small business clients, 54 million verified digital users, $3.8T in total payments in 2021 and $1.4T in consumer and wealth management deposits. From this robust data set, the Institute provides a unique perspective on the health of the economy. It also elevates thought leadership from throughout the bank that addresses long-term trends and shares these findings with the general public.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 67 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,100 retail financial centers, approximately 16,000 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with approximately 54 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, register for email news alerts.

Reporters may contact:

Melissa Anchan, Bank of America

Phone: 1.646.532.9241

melissa.anchan@bofa.com

Bank of America Institute (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation