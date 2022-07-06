Join us at the Inaugural Women's Forest Congress--registration opens today

WASHINGTON, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us for the Inaugural 2022 Women's Forest Congress (WFC) in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Oct. 17-20—registration opens today. Hear diverse perspectives and benefit from our collective expertise as we come together to develop strategies and solutions to address the most pressing current and future challenges for forests. The WFC is a leading voice for diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in the forest community. Join us and make your voice heard on issues that are important to you and your organization.

The most important topics and an unmatched networking opportunity

Critical themes we are addressing at the Congress include leadership for equity and inclusion; workforce opportunities for increasing recruitment, retention, and leadership; women as catalysts for change; addressing today's greatest forest challenges; and supporting each other.

"We expect to attract up to 1,000 people, in-person and virtually, across North America's forest community. This unmatched networking opportunity will ensure the Inaugural 2022 Women's Forest Congress is a success that includes engagement leading up to and following the event as well as a chance to join the extraordinary community forming around the movement," said Asia Dowtin, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Urban and Community Forestry at Michigan State University, and a founding member of the WFC Steering Committee.

Sponsorship opportunities that will help make history

Sponsorships and donations will directly support hosting the Congress. As women continue to make their mark in the forest sector, we see this Congress playing a pivotal role in our shared journey to bringing diversity, equity, and inclusion to the forest community. Your organization's support will also help WFC with ongoing communications, virtual events leading up to the Congress, and the volunteer-led Steering Committee, Advisory Council, and Working Groups. Learn more about sponsorship opportunities.

Nominate important voices to engage women in the forest sector

WFC is accepting nominations for the role of Delegate at the Congress. We are seeking up to 10 individuals for each of the five Congress themes to represent a broad cross-section of the WFC community and wider forest community, as well as up to five individuals to address the future of the WFC as a movement and organization. The final deliverable from the Delegates' work will be the WFC Resolutions presented for endorsement at the Congress in October.

We encourage you to nominate yourself or another individual you feel can bring specialized expertise, wisdom, and thought leadership to facilitate the next steps to achieve short and long-term goals. Learn more about nominating a delegate.

Join us at the Congress—we want to be a forum for all voices

Register today! The Congress is open to all who are aligned in creating safe spaces to connect, inspire, and act as catalysts for change for the benefit of forests and all who rely on them now and in the future. People who are committed to creating community and cultivating change are welcome: women and allies of all ages, perspectives, cultural backgrounds, professional levels, abilities, and education, as well as trans, non-binary, and gender non-conforming participants. We look forward to seeing you in Minneapolis on Oct. 17-20.

About the Women's Forest Congress

The Women's Forest Congress is a forum to develop strategies and solutions for forests through a female lens. Women throughout the forest space have come together to share personal and professional experiences, connect with other women in the sector, shape the latest innovations, and consider how actions informed by the female perspective can make a profound impact on the future of forests. We envision a forest community where there is universal equity, inclusion, and a shared sense of belonging. All voices are heard, supported, and empowered. The influence and impact of all are manifest in our relationships with forests. Learn more about the Women's Forest Congress.

