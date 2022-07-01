Gaming Innovation Group signs with a new online operator in Spain

OSLO, Norway , July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has signed an agreement with a brand new partner in Spain to provide its award winning platform, powering their move online.

The new partner already has an established retail business in the region, and the partnership will allow the new licensed brand to expand its operations online by the end of this year. It is expected that their digital transformation will take advantage of the substantial experience and knowledge that GiG can offer.

Given the new partner's existing 'brand equity', with more than 27 large games rooms among their expansive retail operations, it is anticipated the brand will be able to secure a competitive market share and quickly drive revenue, tapping into the vast potential of iGaming in Spain.

The signed agreement is for an initial period of three years, with the option for an additional year.

This new partner will be GiG's thirteenth client in Spain, and they are well positioned for supporting organisations of all sizes with similar aspirations, in line with their targeted strategy. The regulated Spanish online casino market continues to grow and generated €407 million of GGR in 2021, an increase of 13% from 2020, with a similar growth forecasted for 2022 according to H2 Gambling Capital.

Hervé Schlosser, Managing Director of Sportnco Gaming, said "We're delighted to be teaming up with this new partner to help them utilise their existing retail brand and move into online gaming. In today's marketplace, being able to offer the expertise, support and tools to help our partners stand out from the competition when launching in new markets is something we view as an essential part of our service offering. This new deal is fully in line with our strategy to focus on fast growing regulated markets, and also bring our expertise to a large number of clients in every market we are. With now 13 clients in Spain, our platform is more than ever the market reference and leader in this country."

